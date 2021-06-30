The Vitamin Shoppe® Partners with GHOST® for National Launch, Expanding Retail Distribution of the Innovative Sports Nutrition Leader in Over 715 Stores and Online

This marks the first time that GHOST sports nutrition products will be available at over 715 The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores, as well as on www.vitaminshoppe.com . GHOST is uniquely featured in a prominent, cohesive brand block within these stores, marking a specialized merchandising strategy that contrasts with The Vitamin Shoppe's typical category-based focus.

With a highly selective distribution strategy for its proteins, pre-workout, and intra/post-workout formulas, GHOST tapped The Vitamin Shoppe as only its second national retailer to carry these powder products. Previously, The Vitamin Shoppe launched GHOST ready-to-go energy drinks in November 2020.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "We are thrilled to introduce a lineup of exceptional GHOST sports nutrition products and cult-favorite flavor partnerships to The Vitamin Shoppe. As the premiere global retailer of health and wellness solutions, The Vitamin Shoppe is committed to supporting the lifelong wellness of our customers with the most innovative brands and highest quality products. GHOST founders Daniel Lourenco and Ryan Hughes have created a truly original lifestyle brand that we believe resonates strongly with our dedicated sports nutrition and fitness enthusiast customers."

GHOST has successfully disrupted the premium sports nutrition space with its fully disclosed formulas, renowned industry-first flavor partnerships, and engaging branding encompassing inventive design and immersive content, such as its popular Building the Brand YouTube reality series. GHOST exemplifies the term "lifestyle brand" by speaking to the brand's goal of empowering users to "be seen" and become part of a community that strives to be a legend in every part of life. The GHOST community is diverse and inclusive, spanning gym-goers, athletes, gamers, sneakerheads, beauty and wellness consumers, and more.

"Who you go to battle with is everything," stated GHOST CEO Daniel Lourenco. "The Vitamin Shoppe has been a great partner with GHOST Energy and their team and customers' authentic enthusiasm for the brand is beyond contagious. We are very excited to finally bring more GHOST to The Vitamin Shoppe."

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 715 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com .

About GHOST®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products and apparel. GHOST is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships and collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands including OREO®, CHIPS AHOY!®, SOUR PATCH KIDS®, SWEDISH FISH®,, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads® and Welch's®. GHOST products can be found at GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, ghostlifestyle.com and select global retailers in over 50 countries. For more information visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, Twitter, or Twitch.

OREO, CHIPS AHOY!, SOUR PATCH KIDS, AND SWEDISH FISH are trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

