The Vitamin Shoppe Partners With Instacart To Introduce Same-Day Delivery To Customers Nationwide

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "At The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements our mission is to provide the highest-quality health and wellness products to our customers, while enabling them to shop how and where they prefer – whether that's in-store, curbside, online, on our mobile app, on the phone with customer support, or through a one-on-one virtual nutritionist appointment. We're excited to add Instacart to that array of options, giving shoppers the ease, speed, and reliability of same-day delivery from our stores, right to their home or business. During these challenging and unpredictable times, the innovative Instacart service provides a secure and convenient way to access our trusted wellness solutions."

"Same-day delivery has become a lifeline for people across the U.S. and we're proud to bring The Vitamin Shoppe's beloved health and wellness products to customers nationwide in as fast as an hour," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "Grocery shopping for many people includes daily vitamins, supplements and nutritional items, in addition to superfoods, healthy snacks and drinks. We're excited to provide The Vitamin Shoppe customers with a seamless new way to access all the health essentials they need from the comfort of home."

This partnership marks the first time ever that customers will have access to same-day delivery from The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements. Customers shopping from The Vitamin Shoppe or Super Supplements via Instacart now have access to delivery of thousands of items, including vitamins, supplements, herbs, immune support products, sports nutrition, CBD hemp extract (in select states), superfoods, natural beauty and skincare, and healthy snacks and beverages, in as fast as an hour.

The Vitamin Shoppe customers can begin shopping via Instacart by going to http://www.instacart.com/store/vitamin-shoppe or opening the Instacart app on their mobile device. From there, customers select their city and store, and can then begin adding groceries and health and wellness essentials to their Instacart grocery cart. An Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated time frame – whether they choose to receive it same-day or schedule their delivery in advance.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through over 720 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com .

About Instacart

Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 400 beloved national, regional and local retailers to deliver from more than 30,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

