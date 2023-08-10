The Voice and Speech Analytics Market to grow by USD 2,565.07 million from 2022 to 2027; The demand from the growing business process outsourcing (BPO) sector to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The voice and speech analytics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.35% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,565.07 million, according to Technavio. North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in this region is due to the increasing demand for cross-industry analytics solutions for customer-centric decision-making in this region. The US is the key contributor to the market in the region. Furthermore, rapid advancements in technology, increasing use of speech and speech recognition software in wearable devices, and many call centers are the major drivers of the country's growth. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market

Company Landscape

The voice and speech analytics market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The demand from the growing business process outsourcing (BPO) sector is a key factor driving market growth. Globally, the BPO sector is experiencing significant growth as large companies increasingly outsource their services and businesses to focus time and resources on their core business and office operations. Customer call analytics are essential for BPO departments to better serve their customers. A key benefit of speech and language analysis is that it enables end users to better understand their customers by uncovering hidden insights in their voice and language. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The proliferation of predictive analytics in voice and speech analytics is a major trend in the market. The ability for end users to receive predictive reports on analyzed speech and audio data is one of the key features of predictive analytics. This improves business processes and provides an optimal customer experience, especially in call centers. In addition, predictive analytics are used to accurately predict future customer behavior based on phone calls. This has led many companies in the market to offer predictive analytics. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Lack of accuracy in voice and speech analytics is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Voice and speech are very complex subjects to understand, and voice and speech analysis can be subjective and biased, leading to industry-wide concerns about the accuracy of these solutions. The solution has only a few modules of widely recognized speech and speech patterns installed for analysis, so it is not possible to predict all possible speech and speech patterns in the solution for comprehensive analysis. This is one of the biggest limitations in the market. Hence, a lack of accuracy is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The voice and speech analytics market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including Avaya Inc., Calabrio Inc., CallMiner Inc., Castel Communications LLC, Dialpad Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Invoca Inc., Liveperson Inc., Marchex Inc, NICE Ltd., Qualtrics LLC, Sabio Ltd. Co., Talkdesk Inc., ThoughtSpot Inc., Uniphore Technologies Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Voci Technologies Inc., VoiceSense Ltd, audEERING GmbH, and Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc..

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (large enterprise, small, and medium enterprise), component (solution and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth in the large enterprise segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to various factors such as increasing demand for automated quality assurance processes, increased regulatory compliance, and call quality assurance to identify training opportunities for customer service representatives. Furthermore, voice and speech analytics solutions that can be used to analyze communication data across platforms are becoming more common because large businesses use different channels such as chat, voicemail, voice calls, and voice messages to communicate with their customers. Thus, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Voice And Speech Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,565.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avaya Inc., Calabrio Inc., CallMiner Inc., Castel Communications LLC, Dialpad Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Invoca Inc., Liveperson Inc., Marchex Inc, NICE Ltd., Qualtrics LLC, Sabio Ltd. Co., Talkdesk Inc., ThoughtSpot Inc., Uniphore Technologies Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Voci Technologies Inc., VoiceSense Ltd, audEERING GmbH, and Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

