The Voice Of Monday Night Football, Cayman Kelly, Appears As Voice Actor In Recent Episode Of Popular Animated Series, 'Dicktown'

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National radio personality Cayman Kelly announced his appearance in a recent episode of "Dicktown," an adult animated series for FXX. "Dicktown" is set in Richardsville, N.C. (aka Dicktown) and follows nerdy private detective John Hunchman and his jock sidekick, David Purefoy, as they investigate a series of odd and unusual mysteries in a smalltown setting. The short comedic episodes often cleverly explore societal topics in hilarious fashion as characters meander in and out of sticky situations. Kelly's voice appears as farmer Marius Riggsby in Season Two, Episode Two: "The Mystery of the Sexy Strawberry Patch."

"This was great fun and one of those projects that really makes my week shine," said Kelly. "I love doing voiceover work, but voice acting for animation is a part of the industry that I don't get to explore as often as I would like. It allows for so much more expression, range, and vocal creativity, because you really have to put yourself in the shoes of the character you're voicing. Sometimes it's purely imaginative, with lots of room for ad-libbing and making the character really stand out. John and David are great guys with a lot of talent, and I hope to work with them again on future projects."

Co-written and created by John Hodgman and David Rees, "Dicktown" is produced by Floyd County Productions in Atlanta, alongside executive producers Matt Thompson and Todd Redner. "Dicktown" airs Thursdays at 11 p.m. on FXX, with episodes available the next day on Hulu.

"Working with Cayman was a highlight of the season for us," said David Rees. "He's a great talent and made every line funnier than we thought it would be."

"We were so lucky to work with Cayman Kelly on 'Dicktown,'" said John Hodgman. "He is not merely incredibly quick and funny – he has one of the most astonishing voices on this Earth. We would happily pay money to listen to him read actuarial tables and fast-food ingredient lists. But happily for everyone, we all get to listen to him rhapsodize about making love in freshly plowed strawberry fields instead."

About Cayman Kelly: The National Voice of ESPN and Monday Night Football

Cayman Kelly is a multimedia professional, host, actor, author, radio personality and leading voice-over artist known for his smooth and contemporary prime-time sound. Kelly began his promising career as a voice-over artist for the BET, and has since created a wide variety of materials for television promos, including TV Land, TV One, Cartoon Network, Bounce and others. His catalog of hosted events and voice-overs is long and distinguished, including multiple major music festivals like Essence, Capital Jazz, St. Kitts, Bermuda, and U Street; a voice performance for "Grand Theft Auto V"; album-release parties for India Aria, Jennifer Hudson, Bobby Brown, Patti Labelle and Alicia Keys; and interviews with Jamie Foxx, Mo'Nique, Janet Jackson, and Mary J. Blige.

Cayman Kelly is the widely recognized imaging voice for multiple radio stations, including POWER 105.1 in New York, the syndicated Morning Show, "The Breakfast Club," and host of popular national show on SiriusXM's Heart & Soul. Recently, Kelly was chosen as the featured voice for the SPLAT! "GAME PLAN" image library, and he continues to be the national voice for ESPN and NFL Monday Night Football – the first African American to achieve that position – while also serving as the new imaging voice for the NHL. Learn more about his life and work at: www.CaymanKelly.com.

