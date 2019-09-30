The Voice of Money Launches in N.Y.C., Oct. 29

NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Voice of Money, supported by presenting sponsor Best Innovation Group, will take place Oct. 29, 2019, at SubCulture in New York City. The event examines the growing relationship between voice-first technology, AI and banking and finance.

"Voice technology is already being deployed by modern banking and finance organizations, for the benefit of their customers, in innovative ways," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of VoiceFirst Events and host of This Week in Voice, part of the global VoiceFirst.FM podcast network. "Executives, technologists, marketers and others interested in the role of voice and AI across this industry will find The Voice of Money to be a valuable event."

Highlights of The Voice of Money sessions include:

Jonathan Berkow , alternative data lead, AllianceBernstein, "How Voice and AI Influence and Inform the Future of Banking"

, alternative data lead, AllianceBernstein, "How Voice and AI Influence and Inform the Future of Banking" Dr. Betty Moon , strategic industries executive adviser, SAP, "How Banks Can Thrive in the Experience Economy"

, strategic industries executive adviser, SAP, "How Banks Can Thrive in the Experience Economy" Emily Binder , chief strategist and voice marketing lead, Beetle Moment Marketing, "Lessons Learned on the Frontlines of Voice-First Banking"

, chief strategist and voice marketing lead, Beetle Moment Marketing, "Lessons Learned on the Frontlines of Voice-First Banking" Dan Miller , lead analyst and founder, Opus Research, "Chatbots, Voice and the Rise of Conversational Banking," as well as "The Data Have Spoken: The Voice Technology Trends Behind Modern Banking"

, lead analyst and founder, Opus Research, "Chatbots, Voice and the Rise of Conversational Banking," as well as "The Data Have Spoken: The Voice Technology Trends Behind Modern Banking" John Kelvie , founder, Bespoken, "The Role of Testing and Monitoring in Conversational Banking and Finance"

John Best, CEO and founder of Best Innovation Group, will present the opening keynote, and the lunch keynote will be presented by Noelle LaCharite, AI architect and evangelist. Other leading companies participating in The Voice of Money include RAIN Agency, Skilled Creative, Voicify and Principal Financial Group.

For additional details about the conference program and to register via Eventbrite, visit https://www.voiceof.money.

About VoiceFirst Events

The Voice of Money is produced by VoiceFirst Events (a Score Publishing company), which hosts a portfolio of other leading events that explore the emergence of voice-tech and AI, including Project Voice, the No. 1 event for voice-tech and AI in America, taking place the week after CES (Jan. 13-17, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn.), among others. To learn more about these events, visit http://www.VoiceFirstEvents.com.

SOURCE The Voice of Money