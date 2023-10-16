The Voice of the Martyrs Releases Sejun: Nepal Short Feature for 2023 International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians

News provided by

The Voice of the Martyrs

16 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Voice of the Martyrs has released a new short feature film about a Nepali boy's journey from life in a Buddhist monastery to finding new hope in Christ.

Sejun: Nepal will inspire viewers to join in the International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians (IDOP)—a global prayer movement on Sunday, Nov. 5 on behalf of Christians who boldly witness for Jesus Christ at any cost.

Continue Reading

Over his nine-year stay in the monastery, Sejun experienced the darkness of Buddhism. When he ran away from the monastery at age 13, his family did not welcome his return. His father enrolled him in first grade since his only schooling had been studying Buddhist texts. There, Sejun met a godly teacher who shared the gospel.

Sejun: Nepal was released, along with other free prayer resources, to equip individuals and families, small groups, Sunday School classes and churches to pray for persecuted Christians on IDOP.

"The first thing persecuted Christians ask us to do for them is pray," said Todd Nettleton, host of VOM Radio. "IDOP is a direct response to their #1 request, and it is our fervent desire that every church and every Christian pray for persecuted members of our spiritual family."

VOM's 2023 Global Prayer Guide designated Nepal a "hostile" nation. Christians in hostile nations are routinely persecuted by family, community members and/or extremist groups because of their Christian witness.

VOM's free IDOP resources, available at vom.org/idop, include a:

  • Download or DVD of Sejun: Nepal,
  • Facilitator's guide,
  • Promotional videos,
  • Church bulletin inserts,
  • Guided prayer slides,
  • Questions for reflection and discussion,
  • Sermon-builder resource for pastors and teachers.

VOM will also host a special 24 Hours of Prayer event on social media. Every hour, a new prayer request from persecuted Christians will be shared on the ministry's social media channels.

Nettleton said his hope is that, "this year's IDOP resources will inspire tens of thousands of Christians all around the world to pray for our persecuted brothers and sisters."

About The Voice of the Martyrs

Founded in 1967 by Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand, The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit, interdenominational missions organization serving persecuted Christians in the world's most difficult and dangerous places to follow Christ. For more information, visit VOM.org.

SOURCE The Voice of the Martyrs

Also from this source

13 Eritrean Christians Released from Prison

The Voice of the Martyrs has confirmed 13 Eritrean Christians were released from prison late last month. The Voice of the Martyrs has confirmed 13...

Four Persecuted Christian Women To Share Powerful Stories During Hearts of Fire Virtual Event from The Voice of the Martyrs

"I love you and I forgive you," Anita Smith said to husband Ronnie's murderers during a national TV interview. The Hearts of Fire Virtual Event from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Social Media

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.