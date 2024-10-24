The Voice of the Martyrs Releases The Martinez Family Short Film for 2024 International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Voice of the Martyrs has released a powerful and professional short feature film about the bravery and bold witness of a pastor and his wife serving in the dangerous paramilitary-controlled "red zones" in Colombia.

The Martinez Family short feature will inspire viewers to join in the International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians (IDOP)—a global prayer movement on Sunday, Nov. 3 on behalf of persecuted Christians who serve in the world's most difficult and dangerous places to follow Christ.

VOM's 2024 IDOP short feature film, The Martinez Family: Colombia, gives viewers a sense of the tension experienced by front-line gospel workers in Colombia’s “red zones.” The Martinez family willingly obeyed God’s call to proclaim the gospel in a red zone — and risked their lives to do so.

"The first request of our persecuted family members is that we pray for them," said VOM Vice President Todd Nettleton, host of The Voice of the Martyrs Radio. "IDOP is a day when churches around the world will gather together and fulfill their first request."

"Some churches will devote their entire service to 'remember those in prison' as Hebrews 13:3 commands us. Some churches will have a special prayer time and some will make it a part of their normal Sunday morning prayers," said Nettleton. "The important thing is getting every church involved to remember and pray for the persecuted members of Christ's body."

In Colombia, Christians in the "red zones" are targeted because their obedience to God's Word prevents them from supporting or joining violent factions funded through narcotics trafficking and other criminal activities. Worship, evangelism and travel are dangerous in these areas as the guerrillas seek to control all aspects of villagers' lives.

VOM's free IDOP resources include:

Download or DVD copy of The Martinez Family ,

, Guide with IDOP tips and ideas for churches,

Promotional videos to play during small group meeting or church service,

Church bulletin inserts,

Guided prayer slides,

Questions for reflection and discussion,

Conversation Guide: Talking with Children about Persecuted Christians

Sermon-builder resource for pastors and teachers.

Nettleton said he hopes "this year's IDOP resources will inspire tens of thousands of Christians all around the world to pray for our persecuted brothers and sisters."

Watch The Martinez Family online at Youtube.com/watch?v=RScWmR3DRAw .

About The Voice of the Martyrs

Founded in 1967 by Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand, The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit, interdenominational missions organization serving persecuted Christians in the world's most difficult and dangerous places to follow Christ.

