The Vokol Group Named Public Relations Agency of Record by The Magdalen House, a Dallas-based Recovery Community for Alcoholic Women

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Magdalen House, the only North Texas non-profit agency to offer comprehensive, no-cost services to help women achieve and sustain recovery from alcoholism, is teaming up with the award-winning team at The Vokol Group. As agency of record, The Vokol Group is charged with strategic messaging, media and public relations for the rapidly growing Dallas-based organization.

The Magdalen House

"The team at The Vokol Group is unwavering in its commitment to bold, brave ideas. Their capabilities in public relations, community connectivity and commitment to creativity make them uniquely equipped to build awareness of our mission and the community we serve," said Lisa Kroencke, Executive Director of The Magdalen House. "We are excited to partner with them to write the next chapter in The Magdalen House's story and share the impact we have on recovery for alcoholic women."

The Magdalen House is committed to helping alcoholic women achieve long-term, sustainable recovery through the following spiritually based, comprehensive programs.

First Step program: A two-week, residential program for an alcoholic woman who wants to stop drinking but cannot. She is provided with the education and resources to achieve sobriety and build a foundation of recovery.

Next Step program: A three-phase, nonresidential program for an alcoholic woman at any stage of recovery. She is provided with support and structure to sustain her recovery while growing in her knowledge of 12-Step spiritual principles.

Meetings and Fellowship: Solution-focused classes, meetings, and workshops are provided for alcoholic women at every stage of recovery, 365 days a year. We also have dedicated volunteers who provide Family Support to families and loved ones of alcoholics.

Resources and Education: Community partnerships help us connect alcoholic women and their families to resources that include sober living, counseling, and women's health. At the same time, education initiatives allow us to reach and serve more alcoholic women.

"The Magdalen House has been positively changing women's lives for 35 years with compassion and support at every stage of recovery. Their programs provide solution-based education and resources to alcoholic women as well as their families and loved ones. We look forward to a healthy partnership with this dynamic and inspiring organization," said Dana Cobb, President of The Vokol Group.

The Vokol Group continues to deepen its capabilities in public relations and expand across local and national verticals, with a keen focus on non-profit support. Over the past year, the firm has been recognized as a Top 25 PR Firm in Dallas by Clutch, as a Top 26 PR Firm in Dallas by Expertise and Top 10 PR Agency in Dallas by UpCity.

About The Magdalen House

The Magdalen House is a nonprofit organization helping women achieve sobriety and sustain recovery from alcoholism at no cost and based on 12-Step spiritual principles. Founded in Dallas in 1987, The Magdalen House remains the only agency in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to offer comprehensive recovery services – without insurance or state funding – 100% free of charge. The Magdalen House is committed to helping alcoholic women achieve long-term, sustainable recovery through spiritually based, comprehensive programming. For more information visit www.magdalenhouse.org.

About The Vokol Group

The Vokol Group is a world-class public relations agency founded in 2018. The company works with B2B and B2C clients in multiple industry categories, including entertainment, not-for-profit, lifestyle, luxury, public arts and hospitality. Known for capturing attention, building reputation, increasing attendance, and improving the bottom line for nationwide clients, The Vokol Group blends proven public relations strategies with their trademark creativity and hustle.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Vokol Group

[email protected]

972-955-9747

SOURCE The Vokol Group