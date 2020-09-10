The Volleyball School Launches $25,000 Scholarship Program for Families Impacted by COVID-19

KATY, Texas, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volleyball School, a private sports training facility offering beginning through advanced skill training sessions for children ages 7 and up, announced today the launch of a $25,000 scholarship grant program providing tuition support for local families impacted by COVID-19. For students returning to very different school experiences this fall, the sports volleyball training program provides a safe outlet and a return to normalcy during unprecedented times.

The Volleyball School currently offers volleyball skills training sessions tailored specifically for beginner, immediate, and advanced students. Past students have excelled in top volleyball programs across Katy, TX and the surrounding area. The school has implemented COVID-19 health and safety guidelines to protect students and instructors.

"COVID-19 has impacted members of Katy community in many different ways and we want to support those families who are struggling financially during this difficult time," said Domingo Martinez, Managing Director of the Volleyball School. "Sports and extracurricular activities play an important role in physical and mental health and we want to provide ways for our student-athletes to continue training and staying active."

Families can apply for the $25,000 scholarship grant program on The Volleyball School website: https://www.thevolleyballschool.com/covid19-grant/ throughout the month of September.

About The Volleyball School

The Volleyball School is a professional sports training facility located in Katy, Texas that provides elite volleyball skills training and sports development for children between the ages of 7 and 16. The Volleyball School offers three training programs taught by professional instructors designed for beginners, intermediate and advanced volleyball players.

Visit http://www.thevolleyballschool.com/ to learn more.

