The Vollrath Company Unveils Brand Refresh in Celebration of 150th Anniversary

News provided by

The Vollrath Company

09 Jan, 2024, 15:45 ET

Creating better workplaces, communities and lives while honoring a rich heritage

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vollrath Company, a globally renowned leader in the foodservice and custom products industries, announces a comprehensive brand refresh as it celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2024. This visual update includes a fresh new logo, revamped mission, vision, purpose and an inspiring tagline that represents Vollrath's continued dedication to quality, sustainability and community.

Continue Reading
The Vollrath Company Unveils Brand Refresh in Celebration of 150th Anniversary
The Vollrath Company Unveils Brand Refresh in Celebration of 150th Anniversary

Erik Lampe, CEO and president of The Vollrath Company, expressed the significance of this event: "Our 150th anniversary represents a unique milestone in our rich history. We've evolved and grown over the years, and our brand refresh reflects our commitment to the future while honoring our past and our heritage."

The Vollrath Company's brand has evolved in tandem with its business growth and geographic expansion. From its beginnings in 1874 as the Sheboygan Cast Steel Co. to becoming The Vollrath Company in 1908 and continuing to grow and expand until today, the company has consistently adapted and innovated to meet the changing needs of its customers.

Over the years, Vollrath's logo and brand identity have continued to reflect its dedication to quality and sustainability. At the heart of The Vollrath Company's brand is the commitment to empowering its stakeholders to create better workplaces, communities, and lives. This purpose is reflected in the brand's new tagline: Creating Better™.

With a vision to improve lives worldwide, Vollrath looks forward to the next chapter of its history and embracing sustainable growth across its business sectors, including corporate, domestic and international foodservice, and manufacturing services.

For more information on the new brand design and the 150th anniversary celebration, please visit the Vollrath website.

About The Vollrath Company

Founded in 1874 and based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, The Vollrath Company is a privately held, family-owned and, today, a six- and seventh-generation woman-owned company. It has nine factories spread across the United States, Europe and China that manufacture products to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service. The company focuses on quality design, engineering and manufacturing across its business divisions for foodservice and custom and specialty products. For more information, visit vollrathcompany.com.

Press Contact:
Mirjam Lippuner
920-395-8998
https://vollrathcompany.com/

SOURCE The Vollrath Company

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.