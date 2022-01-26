The Vomela Companies Announced as Green Sports Alliance's Founding Green Visual Communications Partner as Part of Play to Zero Initiative

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Paul, Minnesota-based The Vomela Companies was announced today as Founding Visual Communications Partner of the Green Sports Alliance (GSA). This partnership solidifies GSA's commitment to being a catalyst to improve corporate sustainability practices for teams, leagues, venues, their partners and sponsors, and is part of the organization's Play to Zero initiative.

Play to Zero is an initiative with the goal of moving the sports industry to net zero energy, net zero water, and zero waste by improving environmental performance, supporting boots-on-the-ground community efforts, and engaging fans to act. Supporting launch partners include MLB and its 30 clubs, the National Hockey League, the National Basketball Association, Major League Soccer, the Pacific-12 Conference, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, and Lumen Field (home to the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders).

"We are committed to being a green company through energy savings, waste reductions, emissions reduction, and reduced resource consumption," said Vomela president and CEO Mark Auth. "This commitment turns into action through a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and water usage, leveraging a recycling solvent, and sending less trash to landfills through recycling more paper, plastic, and cardboard. We're excited to be part of the Play to Zero initiative and further the green efforts in sports."

The Vomela Companies is a printing company that designs and produces impactful visual communications, while GSA is the environmentally focused trade organization that convenes stakeholders from around the sporting world (including teams, leagues, conferences, venues, corporate partners, governmental agencies, athletes, and fans) to promote healthy, sustainable communities.

"There is offense and defense when it comes to environmental initiatives, and Vomela is playing both," said Roger McClendon, executive director of GSA. "The company and the products it creates for its customers are recyclable and green. This is exactly the type of company we want partnering with the GSA."

The Vomela Companies has Sustainable Green Printing (SGP) certification based on guidelines published by the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership. The certification was created specifically for the printing industry and encourages innovation by stakeholders to develop a more sustainable and accountable supply chain.

About The Vomela Companies

The Vomela Companies are a full-service specialty graphics provider capable of producing a wide variety of promotional, store décor, event, fleet, OEM, commercial, and transportation graphics. The company employs more than 1,400 people in 23 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

About Green Sports Alliance

The Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people live and play. The GSA inspires professional sports leagues, sports governing bodies, colleges, teams, venues, their partners and millions of fans to embrace renewable energy, healthy food, recycling, water efficiency, safer chemicals and other environmentally preferable practices. Visit greensportsalliance.org for more information.

