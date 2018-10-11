The Vortex Companies Adds SAK Construction as Its Latest Quadex Lining System Licensee

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vortex Companies recently announced the signing of SAK Construction as its latest licensee of the Quadex Lining System (QLS) featuring GeoKrete® geopolymer. The QLS System is designed for the structural rehabilitation of large diameter pipe, culvert, tunnels and other non-round infrastructure. "SAK has a long history and excellent reputation for delivering high quality pipe rehabilitation services," stated Mike Vellano, Vortex Companies CEO. "We are extremely excited to have them on board as a licensee for QLS."

The QLS system is a unique combination of advanced installation equipment and next generation materials, GeoKrete® Geopolymer. It is also considered, by many, the purest geopolymer mortar on the market. "QLS allows us to effectively provide a true large diameter rehabilitation system where our traditional methods simply cannot compete from a cost and performance perspective," said Steve Hirtz, VP Rehab Operations for SAK.

Vortex recently announced that its GeoKrete Geopolymer has received "reduced carbon footprint" certification by SCS Global Services. "We have been working to achieve this for quite a while as we feel it is important to develop products that address environmental concerns and regulations," added Vellano.

Based in O'Fallon, Missouri, and with additional regional offices in Arbutus, Maryland; Sacramento, California, and Nashville, Tennessee, SAK is active across the U.S. The company solves the challenge of maintaining and restoring aging water and sanitary infrastructure for the municipal, energy and industrial markets. With industry-leading experience and a commitment to service excellence, SAK is a trusted partner helping customers worldwide renew, protect and expand their pipeline infrastructure.

The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew water, sewer and industrial infrastructure. Its suite of products and services include pipe lining and coating systems, manhole rehabilitation, CCTV inspection and cleaning, advanced infrastructure repair materials, sewer robotics, pipe bursting, bypass pumping and facility renewal. The company was built with the vision of providing a wide range of solutions under a single roof supported by highly experienced and trained personnel.

