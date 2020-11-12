The votes are in: Dealers name Ricoh the winner in two of The Cannata Report's 35th Annual Survey categories

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA Inc. today announced it has won in both the Best Production Print Manufacturer and Best Marketing Strategy categories as part of The Cannata Report's Frank Awards. These prestigious awards are based on dealer voting in The Cannata Report's 35th Annual Survey, which yielded the second-greatest number of participants in the history of the survey as they cast their votes for their top manufacturers. Voting recognized achievements in 2019, and votes were placed throughout the first half of 2020. With these latest wins, Ricoh remains the most awarded company in Frank Awards history.

The Cannata Report Annual Survey invites dealers each year to provide feedback on which partner they believe offers the best products, services and strategies.

"One thing was consistent in our latest Survey—the accolades Ricoh received from a majority of its dealers for its superior communication and overall support across all product categories, including production print," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO of The Cannata Report. "Dealers view Ricoh as a true partner and singled out its progressive marketing programs as one of the prime benefits of partnering with Ricoh. We've seen the results of this innovative marketing strategy, particularly around production print, as a subscriber to Ricoh Business Booster. We applaud Ricoh along with Jim Coriddi and the rest of the Ricoh team for their commitment to building a strong and successful dealer network with this well-deserved recognition."

"It is an honor to win accolades like this, not just because The Cannata Report is such a respected publication, but because these honors reflect the opinion of our dealer partners," said Gavin Jordan-Smith, Senior Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Print, Ricoh Americas. "Jim Coriddi has a phrase he likes to use to describe our relationship with dealers: 'collaborating for customer value.' Right now, many dealers' customers are looking for a knowledgeable partner who can help them simplify complexity, clarify direction and uncover opportunities, so they can focus on moving forward. We're here to help our dealer partners transform digital marketing and sales strategies to address their customers in this new virtual environment – whether its new IT solutions or production print. To be recognized for this commitment is truly humbling."

DocuWare, a Ricoh company, also won in the Best Enterprise Content Management/Document Management Provider category.

The honors were presented at The Cannata Report's 2020 Virtual Awards and Charities Gala Nov. 5, streamed live on YouTube and featuring celebrity guests as well as award presenters from different segments of the office imaging industry.

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

