The Votes Are In: Hellmann's Crowns the Philly Cheesesteak as America's Sandwich

Sandwich fans from all 50 states rallied behind their favorites, ultimately deciding which iconic sandwich deserves to be 'America's Sandwich'

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After weeks of spirited voting, regional rivalries and passionate support from sandwich fans across the country, Hellmann's is officially crowning Pennsylvania's Philly Cheesesteak as America's Sandwich.

In honor of America's 250th birthday, Hellmann's brought together all 50 states in a nationwide bracket celebrating the regional sandwiches that define local food culture. More than 10,000 fans cast nearly 100,000 votes to rally behind hometown favorites and turned regional food pride into a nationwide conversation.

Pennsylvania’s Philly Cheesesteak was crowned America’s Sandwich in Hellmann’s nationwide bracket celebrating regional sandwiches from all 50 states.

"America has official symbols for its bird, flower and tree. It was about time we settled the sandwich," said Jessica Grigoriou, SVP of Marketing, Condiments at Unilever North America. "At Hellmann's, we know sandwiches have a special way of bringing people together. America chose the Philly Cheesesteak, and we'll be celebrating it the Hellmann's way: with a creamy spread of America's number one mayonnaise."

Fifty states entered. One sandwich took the crown. Pennsylvania can now officially claim the Philly Cheesesteak as America's Sandwich. And Hellmann's is bringing the mayo.

Watch Hellmann's social channels for more information.

Media Contact:

Heather Felix

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About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: https://www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: https://www.unilever.ca

SOURCE Hellmann's