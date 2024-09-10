The Votes Are In: Violife® Takes the #1 Dairy Free Cream Cheese Title. No Debate.

America has spoken—Violife® is the winning dairy free cream cheese and celebrates with a bold election-themed victory tour

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today we celebrate a resounding victory for taste and the American spirit of choice. Violife® has emerged triumphant, clinching the #1 dairy free cream cheese spot in the U.S.,[1] and will launch its "America Has Voted" campaign to celebrate all of the flavor and none of the bull (literally). The American people have voted, and they've chosen Violife as their dairy free cream cheese of choice. Tapping into the current election cycle, Violife is here to spread the good news: America has voted Violife Dairy Free Cream Cheese #1, no debate.

Olga Osminkina-Jones, Violife's global President and Chief Growth Officer, notes: "Violife will deliver on its campaign promises by offering something tangible and delicious. Violife's 'America Has Voted' campaign invites Americans to experience a tasty alternative to dairy cream cheese that challenges preconceptions about dairy free options. We hope to bring a little joy and surprise to breakfast tables across the nation, one tasty bagel and schmear at a time. It's official, Violife is the winning candidate that can be bought."

Violife's campaign stars its breakthrough product, the Just Like Cream Cheese Block, which successfully debuted in January 2024. This innovative product is the only nationally distributed dairy free, major allergen-free, bakeable cream cheese block. As versatile as it is creamy, the Just Like Cream Cheese Block can be whipped, spread, and baked, allowing cream cheese lovers to enjoy dairy free versions of their favorite foods like a classic cheesecake, indulgent spinach and artichoke dip, morning egg scrambles, and so much more.

Riding the wave of this historic victory, Violife is rolling out the campaign in a multi-city victory tour, promising to spread tasty, dairy free deliciousness across the nation, one creamy, election-themed bite at a time. The victory tour includes:

Out Of Home: Beginning September 9th , eye-catching billboards, digital kiosks, wallscapes, and wild postings will appear in high-traffic areas across Austin and Miami , featuring witty election-teasing slogans like "The Winning Candidate Who Can Be Bought", "Voted #1 No Debate", and "Our Winning Campaign Promise: No Bull."

: Violife will share its victory speech online, accompanied by social ads on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, which parody typical election-style videos. The brand is also creating episodic social content which will be shared throughout the fall to drive awareness of their winning products. In Real Life Activations: The victory tour extends to physical locations in Austin and Miami , where Violife will offer consumers: Bagel Shop Takeovers at El Bagel in Miami and Rosen's Bagel Co in Austin where customers can try limited edition Violife dairy free cream cheese flavors during October and November. On November 5th , election day, the first 100 customers to order a bagel with Violife dairy free cream cheese at each of El Bagel and Rosen's Bagel Co will receive their breakfast for free! Grocery Store Experiential Sampling: Pop-ups where Violife will greet shoppers in select parking lots ahead of their grocery run with toasted bagels and Violife dairy free cream cheese, while supplies last. Head over to Violife's Instagram channel for the full schedule starting in Miami on September 20 and ending in Austin on October 27 .

The victory tour extends to physical locations in and , where Violife will offer consumers: And More…Throughout the fall, Violife will surprise and delight its Miami and Austin constituents with even more dairy free delights. Keep your eyes peeled for forthcoming details on Instagram at @violife_foods!

Join Violife on this delicious, dairy free journey as it spreads the love for its Just Like Cream Cheese Block and Just Like Original Cream Cheese Tub (SRP $4.99 each), which may be purchased at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Albertsons, Wegmans, Walmart, Safeway, Sprouts, HEB, Food Lion, Shoprite, Publix and Kroger.

About Violife:

Violife is a leading brand dedicated to crafting delicious, high-quality, alternatives to dairy products. Committed to innovation and taste, Violife's range of dairy free cheeses and spreads offer a delectable experience without compromising on flavor or texture. With a mission to revolutionize the plant-based food industry, Violife continues to push boundaries and delight taste buds worldwide.

About Upfield

Upfield, the future of great-tasting food, is the global leader in plant-based food, driving positive change for both people and the planet in four key categories: Butters and Spreads, Creams, Liquids and Cheese. Upfield's iconic brands – including Flora, Becel + ProActiv, Rama, Country Crock, BlueBand and Violife – as well as dozens of local jewels, are well recognized and enjoyed by consumers the world over. Upfield's investment in R&D allows it to constantly push boundaries, with more than 150 Upfield food scientists and specialists working at its state-of-the-art Wageningen Food Science Centre in the Netherlands. Upfield's brands are made in 14 wholly-owned manufacturing sites and shared across 90 countries. Upfield's purpose - to make people healthier and happier, with nutritious and delicious, natural, plant-based food that is good for you and for our planet - is at the heart of every decision it makes. In the United States, Upfield is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, with a manufacturing facility in New Century, Kansas. For more information, visit https://www.upfield.com/.

