The Votes Are Tallied and the Results of the Hottest Election of 2020 Are Final

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The votes are in and the "hot heads" of America have spoken: The Atlanta Georgia Peach Hot Sauce has been chosen as the newest addition to Small Axe Pepper's line of regionally-inspired hot sauces. A spicy collaboration with renowned hot sauce purveyor Heatonist , the newly-elected sauce officially launches on December 15th and is available exclusively at Heatonist.com and in their Brooklyn, NY store.

Atlanta Georgia Peach Hot Sauce

"Giving our fans a chance to vote on which city sauce we'd be developing with Small Axe got them in on the ground floor and gave them a sense of investment in the sauce and the way it's made. We couldn't be more proud to bring this to life and join our customers on this journey into flavor. And the sauce is fantastic!" said Noah Chaimberg, Founder, HEATONIST.

In this heated election, which took place entirely on Instagram, voters got to choose the city, the flavor and even the design of the label! Atlanta beat out Denver and Philadelphia for the top spot and peaches beat out Vidalia onions and Sweet Tea as the predominate flavor profile.

"There's never been a more important time in the history of our country to run a fair, non-partisan election and we wanted to include the Heatonist fans in this process the entire way," said Dan Fitzgerald, COO, Small Axe Peppers. "Each bottle of Atlanta Georgia Peach Hot Sauce directly supports the local gardens and gardeners that grow peppers for this sauce. We're thrilled to be expanding our community garden-based model into the southeast region of the U.S."

The new sauce features a mouth-watering medley of locally sourced peppers from several community gardens in Atlanta, including Truly Living Well . Small Axe Peppers' in-house chef, King Phojanakong, created a uniquely Southern and spirited blend of fiery, sweet, hot and umami flavors. The result is a sauce that will proudly represent the city and people who helped it come to life.

"Fruit and spice is a winning combination, and nothing says sweet heat like luscious Georgia peaches, Thai chilies and jalapenos!" Said Chef King Phojanakong.

In addition to Atlanta Georgia Peach, Small Axe Peppers' offerings include: The Bronx Red Hot Sauce (Red Serrano pepper), The Bronx Green Hot Sauce (Green Serrano pepper), Los Angeles Hot Sauce (Habanero Mango),The Baltimore (Habanero Ginger), Queens 7 Hot Sauce (Jalapeño), the Detroit Hot Sauce (Ghost pepper), The Chicago Hot Sauce (red hot Jalapeño), The Oakland Hot Sauce (California Raisin) and The Texas Hot Sauce (Tangy Tamarindo).

For more information on Small Axe Peppers, please visit https://smallaxepeppers.com or connect with them on Instagram @smallaxepeppers

About Small Axe Peppers

It all started in The Bronx! The Bronx Hot Sauce was born in the spring of 2014 when Small Axe Peppers donated serrano pepper seedlings to five community gardens in the Bronx. The following year, based on their initial success, twenty additional gardens asked to participate. Together, they collectively grew almost a ton of serrano peppers in 2015, and a new economic model for urban farming was born! A Certified B Corporation, Small Axe Peppers has expanded its model to 15 cities across America and purchased locally-grown peppers from more than 75 community gardens. More and more gardens ask to participate each year and we want to work with all of them! Small Axe Peppers was founded by John A. Crotty and John Fitzgerald. Through their professional and personal experience, they understood that building communities cannot be done with just bricks and mortar. In order to be successful, communities are built by people working together.

Small Axe Peppers works with more than 75 community gardens in 15 cities across America, including: Austin, Texas; Baltimore, Md.; Charlottesville, W. Va.; Chicago, Ill., Detroit, Mich.; Hartford, Conn.; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, Calif.; Oakland, Calif.; Queens, N.Y., Sacramento, Calif.; Salt Lake City, Utah; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, Calif.; The Bronx, N.Y. and Tucson, Ariz.

About Heatonist

HEATONIST is on a mission to make food more exciting and delicious one palate at a time! Starting in 2013 as a Brooklyn based push cart, Heatonist has grown to include two retail stores and the world's most popular online destination for hot sauce. In addition to curating a selection of all-natural sauces from small batch makers around the world, Heatonist crafts its own unique sauces that incorporate the flavors of the global food scene and data from tens of thousands of customer tasting sessions each year. Stop by for a taste in Chelsea Market (Manhattan), Williamsburg (Brooklyn), or visit online at heatonist.com and @heatonist, and remember to #stayspicy.

Media Contact for Small Axe Peppers:

Amanda Brokaw, Brokaw PR, [email protected], 917-238-0204

SOURCE Small Axe Peppers