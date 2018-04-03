The Vrdolyak Law Group Convinces a Jury to Award 20 Times the Settlement Offer to Woman with a Pre-existing Condition

At first, the insurance company denied the injured woman any compensation, claiming she had not sought immediate medical treatment, had previously been on disability, and suffered a subsequent fall.

"The insurance company's reasoning ignored the fact that the seriousness of your injury may not manifest itself until days, weeks, or even years after your accident," said David Gallagher, Attorney.

Three years after the accident, the woman ended up needing knee surgery. The insurance company hired a doctor to testify that the knee surgery was unrelated to the accident, but instead was the result of old age, her pre-existing condition, and the subsequent fall.

To level the playing field, The Vrdolyak Law Group spent tens of thousands of their own dollars to hire experts to prove that the woman's injury was indeed the result of the accident.

"We believe in our clients. We'll spend tens of thousands of our own money to hire our own experts to face off with insurance company doctors," said Edward J. Vrdolyak, Managing Partner.

On the eve of the trial, the insurance company offered a settlement but the Vrdolyak Law Group rejected it and kept on fighting. "Our client deserved better, so we rejected that offer," said Gallagher.

The Vrdolyak Law Group took the case to trial, and convinced the jury to award the woman almost 20 times the settlement offer.

The Vrdolyak Law Group – founded in 1963, has grown into a Chicago legal landmark. It is recognized as a premier personal injury, medical malpractice and workers' compensation law firm, with a team of 20 attorneys experienced in a wide range of other practice areas. The firm has three locations in Chicago, and is led by managing partner Edward J. Vrdolyak. http://vrdolyak.com/

