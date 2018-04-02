The Vrdolyak Law Group Recovers $1.1 Million for a Woman Despite Her Pre-existing Condition

"Pre-existing conditions are always used by insurance companies as a reason not to pay you," said Peter Vrdolyak, Attorney. "But an accident can injure you further, and make your conditions worse. When this happens, you have the right to recover what's fair."

When the insurance company refused to pay, citing her pre-existing condition, The Vrdolyak Law Group spent tens of thousands of their own money to hire experts who proved that the accident did make the woman's injuries worse.

"At The Vrdolyak Law Group, we have the financial strength to do our own investigation, and get our own experts to prove the insurance company wrong. This levels the playing field when an insurance company is bullying you," said Edward J. Vrdolyak, Managing Partner.

The Vrdolyak Law Group – founded in 1963, has grown into a Chicago legal landmark. It is recognized as a premier personal injury, medical malpractice and workers' compensation law firm, with a team of 20 attorneys experienced in a wide range of other practice areas. The firm has three locations in Chicago, and is led by managing partner Edward J. Vrdolyak. http://vrdolyak.com/

