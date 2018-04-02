The Vrdolyak Law Group Recovers $1.1 Million for a Woman Despite Her Pre-existing Condition

CHICAGO, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vrdolyak Law Group recovered $1.1 million dollars for a woman who was a passenger in an SUV when it was struck by another vehicle. The crash made her pre-existing back condition worse.
The insurance company refused to make an offer citing three points. First, a police report was never filed regarding the accident. Second, the woman had a pre-existing back condition and had been seeing a back specialist for several years. And third, although there were several people in the SUV, no-one else was injured.
"Pre-existing conditions are always used by insurance companies as a reason not to pay you," said Peter Vrdolyak, Attorney. "But an accident can injure you further, and make your conditions worse. When this happens, you have the right to recover what's fair."
When the insurance company refused to pay, citing her pre-existing condition, The Vrdolyak Law Group spent tens of thousands of their own money to hire experts who proved that the accident did make the woman's injuries worse.
"At The Vrdolyak Law Group, we have the financial strength to do our own investigation, and get our own experts to prove the insurance company wrong. This levels the playing field when an insurance company is bullying you," said Edward J. Vrdolyak, Managing Partner.
The Vrdolyak Law Group – founded in 1963, has grown into a Chicago legal landmark. It is recognized as a premier personal injury, medical malpractice and workers' compensation law firm, with a team of 20 attorneys experienced in a wide range of other practice areas. The firm has three locations in Chicago, and is led by managing partner Edward J. Vrdolyak. http://vrdolyak.com/
