The Vrdolyak Law Group Recovers Double the Initial Settlement Offer for Injured Man

"The idea that you can't have a serious injury because you didn't immediately seek medical treatment is a fallacy. After an accident, the extent of your injuries may not be known for days, weeks, or even years," said David Gallagher, Attorney.

Upon learning that the injured man had hired The Vrdolyak Law Group, the insurance company changed its mind and made an offer.

"Other law firms may have advised the client to take this offer, but we knew he deserved much better so we rejected it and fought for more," said Edward J. Vrdolyak, Managing Partner.

The Vrdolyak Law Group spent tens of thousands of dollars of their own money to hire experts who proved that the man's injury was caused by the car accident. They successfully forced the insurance company to go to mediation and pay more than double the original offer.

The Vrdolyak Law Group – founded in 1963, has grown into a Chicago legal landmark. It is recognized as a premier personal injury, medical malpractice and workers' compensation law firm, with a team of 20 attorneys experienced in a wide range of other practice areas. The firm has three locations in Chicago, and is led by managing partner Edward J. Vrdolyak. http://vrdolyak.com/

