Web-to-print, also known as remote publishing or print e-commerce solution, is a service that involves the printing of products via online storefronts. Our web-to-print market analysis application of web-to-print in print media and advertising and personalized products. Our analysis also considers the sales of web-to-print in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the print media and advertising segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. However, factors such as the increasing penetration of electronic media will negatively impact the print media and advertising segment. Also, our global web-to-print market report looks at factors such as the advantages of POD, rise in demand for digital printing, and offerings provided by W2P. However, fluctuations in raw material prices, disadvantages of W2P, and limitations of PSF may hamper the growth of the web-to-print industry over the forecast period.







Global web-to-print (W2P) market: Overview



Advantages of POD



POD offers superior product quality, high flexibility to unpredictable demand, and enhanced customer support. Moreover, POD is cost-effective and requires no storage cost. These advantages of POD will fuel the expansion of the W2P market size at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.



Growing adoption of EB curing technology



The popularity of UV-cured links is increasing due to the increasing demand for printing inks that are cost-effective and offer soft-touch coating or textured coating. EB curing technology further enhances the features of UV cured inks. The technology improves the turnover time, reduces ink consumption, and offers better curing. Thus, the adoption of EB curing technology is expected to increase, which will fuel the web-to-print market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global web-to-print market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading web-to-print manufacturers, that include Agfa-Gevaert NV, Aleyant Systems LLC, Electronics For Imaging Inc., HP Inc., and Xerox Corp.



Also, the web-to-print market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



