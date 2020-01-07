NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The wafer cleaning equipment market projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2020–2025.

The wafer cleaning equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 7.4 billion in 2020 to USD 12.1 billion by 2025; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Rise in the conventional application of MEMS and expansion in the number of cleaning steps in the wafer manufacturing industry are the key factors driving the growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market.



The batch spray cleaning systems to hold the largest market by equipment type during the forecast period.

The market for batch spray cleaning systems is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Batch spray cleaning systems have the ability of both batch immersion processing systems and single-wafer processing systems, which gives it a cutting-edge advantage and the ability to yield process large batches with high throughput or small batches with short cycle times.



The market for LED application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast.



The growing demand for LEDs would directly increase the demand for silicon wafers and indirectly increased the market for wafer cleaning equipment market.



APAC to dominate the Wafer cleaning equipment market in 2020.

In terms of value, APAC is expected to dominate the wafer cleaning equipment market in 2020.The global semiconductor market is expected to unveil substantial development in the APAC region due to low-cost labour and extraordinary demand for consumer electronics.



Many semiconductors giants in APAC are investing in the manufacturing of electronic devices.Asian counties' favorable economic conditions reinforced these investments.



All these factors are placing the wafer cleaning equipment market in a positive growth trajectory.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub-segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the wafer cleaning equipment market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1= 15%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 =55%

• By Designation: C-level Executives =60%, Directors =40%

• By Region: Americas = 20%, EMEA = 50%, and APAC = 30%,



Screen Holding Corporation (Japan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Applied Material (US), Lam Research (US), Shibaurau Mechatronics Corporation (Japan), PVA TePLA AG (Germany), Entregris Inc., (US), Semes Co. Ltd (US), Modutek Corporation (Japan), Veeco Instruments (US), Toho Technology (US), Semsysco (Austria), Semptek Corporation (US), Ultron Corporation (US), SCHMID Group (Germany), Naurau Akrion (US), Speedline Technologies Inc., (US), and Mei Wet Processing systems and services (US) are a few of the major companies dominating the Wafer cleaning equipment market .



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global Wafer cleaning equipment market based on application, equipment type, wafer size, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about the wafer cleaning equipment market and forecasts the same till 2025.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the Wafer cleaning equipment market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.



