The Wait Is Almost Over! Virgin Hotels Dallas Now Accepting Reservations

MIAMI, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels , the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, announces today that reservations are live for the brand's next hotel: Virgin Hotels Dallas . Reservations are currently being accepted for stays starting December 15, 2019, and can be made directly on the hotel's website, virginhotels.com/dallas or by calling 833-859-0044.

Located in the Dallas Design District on 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd, the new-build property will feature 268 Chambers, including two Penthouse Suites, multiple dining and drinking outlets, including Commons Club the brand's flagship food, beverage and social club concept space, and a rooftop terrace with a pool.

Ranging from 323 to 1,395-square feet, all guest Chambers (rooms) are uniquely designed to consist of two distinct spaces separated by a sliding door, complete with a peephole, ideal for working, recharging, wellness and playing. The first space, "The Dressing Room", combines the hallway and a dressing area which includes a full vanity, makeup desk with well-lit mirror, an extra-large shower with a bench completed with Red Flower toiletries, and a closet for two. Slide open the privacy door and guests will enter "The Lounge" with the brand's patented ergonomically designed lounge bed, a red SMEG® mini-fridge stocked with street-priced comforts, High Definition TV, yoga mat, round nomadic walnut table, a red plush sofa and ample outlets for their smartphone, computer or other electronic devices. All Chambers feature custom lighting on sensors that automatically illuminate when guests move. Additional amenities for pets will be available in the Chambers.

Commons Club will be situated at the main entrance of the hotel and is designed to feel like a "members only" experience that's open to all. A specially curated entertainment and music program will add to the overall experience which evokes the feeling of a modern social club without the dues, where both travelers and locals can enjoy. The Pool Club will be located on the 4th floor of the hotel where light bites and cocktails will be served. In addition, Virgin Hotels Dallas will have a Funny Library Coffee Shop, which will be located on the first level of the hotel. The coffee shop is a communal work space that will house an assortment of whimsical and funny books and games. Funny Library Coffee Shop will pour coffee by Laughing Man®, the brand co-founded by actor Hugh Jackman.

The hotel will also feature a state-of-the-art fitness center, which will be open 24 hours a day, and over 7,000-square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

Virgin Hotels Dallas is being developed in partnership with Bill Hutchinson of Dunhill Partners and operated by Virgin Hotels. It joins a number of new additions to Dallas' Design District, which include world-class furniture showrooms, avant-garde art galleries, antique shops and more. The hotel's interiors were designed by Dallas-based SWOON, the studio and Austin-based Joel Mozersky Design , and 5G Studio served as the architectural firm.

The property joins Virgin Hotel's rapidly growing roster, which already includes Virgin Hotels Chicago and Virgin Hotels San Francisco , and will employ Virgin Hotel's celebrated "No Nickel and Diming" policy, which includes street-priced minibars, free WiFi, and zero resort/urban or amenity fees. The brand has broken ground on four locations: New York, Nashville, New Orleans and Edinburgh, UK. Forthcoming hotels have also been announced in Palm Springs and Silicon Valley, including the newest acquisition, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas which will be converted to a Virgin Hotels. To learn more about Virgin Hotels, visit www.virginhotels.com . To learn more about future developments, please visit https://development.virginhotels.com/ .

Website: https://virginhotels.com/dallas

Renderings: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8b78ckdh8ug8y01/AAASFOR9u2oPX8Buy0kmuEMXa?dl=0

Connect: @VirginHotelsDal

