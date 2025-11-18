The Wait Is Over - Loca Loka Drops Its First Añejo Tequila

Now available on the online store and in select U.S. markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loca Loka , an innovative tequila brand that blends the vibrant cultures of India and Mexico, is proud to announce the launch of their first Añejo Tequila. This additive-free añejo tequila has an ABV of 40%, is crafted from 100% blue weber agave from Jalisco, Mexico and is aged for a year in French and American oak barrels. This tequila is now available and can be purchased either directly from the Loca Loka website and will be rolling out in the Northeast at select retailers within the markets of New York, New Jersey. Maryland, Washington DC and Massachusetts.

Loca Loka Añejo

This añejo opens with aromas of cooked agave layered with vanilla, caramel, and a subtle hint of coffee. Delicate notes of nuts and floral undertones add elegance. On the palate, rich barrel character integrates seamlessly with warm vanilla, while dried fruits and nutty accents bring depth and complexity. The finish is long and velvety, balancing the smooth sweetness of vanilla with a gentle touch of pepper spice.

"The launch of our first añejo tequila marks an exciting new chapter for Loca Loka," said Laurence Brady, Loca Loka Regional Head USA. "This tequila is crafted to be savored and with the holidays approaching, it makes an exceptional gift."

Loca Loka Tequila, distilled from 100% pure highland agave, perfectly balances sweetness and spice. This blend captures the essence of the festive spirit of Mexico and aromatic spices of Indian cuisine, delivering a bold and exquisite experience. More than just a tequila, Loca Loka celebrates a cultural tapestry woven from the rich heritage of India and Mexico. The tequila name, combining the Spanish "LOCA" (crazy) and the Sanskrit "LOKA" (world), captures the essence of a spirit that transcends borders, offering a unique blend of traditions, tastes, and communal joy.

Loca Loka is backed by internationally acclaimed actor Rana Daggubati and music composer Anirudh, one of Spotify's top-streamed artists, as brand co-creators. Together with entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi's business acumen, their knack for transcending borders will enrich the Loca Loka journey with creative storytelling, inviting consumers on a unique cultural exploration.

The Loca Loka Añejo Tequila is now available at an SRP of $69.99 and can be purchased either directly from the Loca Loka website and will be rolling out in the Northeast at select retailers within the markets of New York, New Jersey. Maryland, Washington DC and Massachusetts. For more information, visit LocaLokaLife.com or follow us on Instagram: @localokatequila .

About Loca Loka:

Loca Loka is a joint venture between three partners - leading Indian film actor Rana Daggubati and renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander, along with seasoned entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi, founder and CEO, ironhill hospitality Pte Ltd, Singapore. The company made its first venture into the AlcoBev industry with Tequila last year in the USA market. Starting with the newly announced handcrafted tequila brand, the team plans to globally launch several others, each designed to appeal to a worldwide audience.

Their mission is to craft exceptional spirits that appeal to a global audience and delight the palate along with narrating a story of cross-cultural collaboration with each brand. With a strong commitment to quality and authenticity, the company strives to set new standards in the industry.

