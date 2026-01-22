The Wait Is Over, Federal Way: 5 Gbps Fiber Is Coming to Your Neighborhood

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fatbeam Fiber is excited to announce the launch and expansion of its Fiber to the Home (FTTH) service to Federal Way, Washington, beginning in early 2026. For more than 15 years, Fatbeam has delivered world-class connectivity to schools and businesses across the Northwest. Now, that same high-performance fiber network is coming directly to Federal Way homes.

The project will provide Federal Way residents with access to Fatbeam Fiber's symmetrical internet speeds of up to 5 Gbps. The fiber network is built to support growing household bandwidth demands, including remote work, smart home technology, and high-definition streaming, while maintaining straightforward service with no contracts or data caps.

"Our mission has always been to connect communities with world-class infrastructure," said Paul Merritt, CEO of Fatbeam Fiber. "Expanding into Federal Way is a natural next step as we continue bringing high-quality fiber to the communities that need it most."

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with neighborhoods coming online as construction segments are completed. Residents can sign up for updates and pre-registration at www.fatbeamfiber.com .

Headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Fatbeam Fiber connects communities through innovative, customer-focused fiber solutions. The company delivers high-speed internet, data transport, and connectivity services to commercial, government, education, healthcare, and residential customers. Fatbeam's networks are engineered to scale with growing demand, ensuring reliable performance and future-ready infrastructure.

