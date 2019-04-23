The Wait is Over So Pull Over: Buc-ee's Melissa Opening April 29, 2019

MELISSA, Texas, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buc-ee's, which prides itself on being clean, friendly and in stock, is excited to announce the grand opening of its 36th location in Melissa, Texas, on April 29, 2019, at 6 a.m. This newest travel center is located at 1550 Central Expressway (U.S. 75), Melissa, Texas 77454. This new Melissa location will offer Buc-ee's famous Texas Round Up®barbeque, a vast selection of beef jerky, numerous flavors of homemade fudge and, of course, Beaver Nuggets. With over 50,000 square feet of space, many fueling positions and plenty of restrooms, the destination pit stop has plenty of room for both new and old Beaver fans. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony will be taking place at 10 a.m. on Monday.

About Buc-ee's

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's has 36 convenience stores and travel centers in Texas and Alabama. The company also operates the largest convenience store in the world, located in New Braunfels, Texas. The New Braunfels Travel Center covers 68,000 square feet and features 120 fueling positions, 83 toilets, 31 cash registers, four Icee machines and 80 fountain dispensers. Buc-ee's is based in Lake Jackson, also home to the company's first convenience store, which is still in operation. For more information, visit https://www.buc-ees.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff Nadalo

Phone: (346) 774-2260

Email: jeff@buc-ees.com

