The Wait is Over: The LEGO Group and Fingersoft Officially Release LEGO® Hill Climb Adventures

The new mobile game, LEGO® Hill Climb Adventures, is now globally available to play via Google Play and Apple App Store.

BILLUND, Denmark, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEGO Group and Fingersoft have today announced the global release of LEGO® Hill Climb Adventures. LEGO® Hill Climb Adventures is a new take on Fingersoft's popular Hill Climb Racing games, combining the evergreen gameplay and world of Hill Climb Racing with the creative fun of LEGO play.

In the single-player exploration game, the player embarks on a grand adventure, braving the hills in 3D. With a variety of Hill Climb Racing and LEGO brick vehicles and gadgets, the player can unlock new exciting locations and explore the vast fictional world of Hill Climb Racing's Climb Canyon.

Jaakko Kylmäoja, CEO of Fingersoft, commented: "The Hill Climb Racing games have become a worldwide phenomenon, and we are thrilled to work with the LEGO Group on this. From the beginning, we saw a clear audience overlap and an exciting opportunity to deliver new play experiences for our fans. LEGO® Hill Climb Adventures truly combines the best of both brands. This has been an iconic partnership that we couldn't be more proud of."

Tina Walsh, Head of Branded Games at LEGO GAME said: "We saw so much excitement for LEGO® Hill Climb Adventures during the testing phase, which kicked off in early 2023. Through this, we learned a lot about the play experience and have taken the learnings to ensure the game is packed full of fun, creativity, and - of course - crazy hills to climb. We hope everyone has as much fun playing it as we did making it with Fingersoft."

LEGO® Hill Climb Adventures is available to download for free (includes in-app purchases) from Google Play and Apple App Store from today.

