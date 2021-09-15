The Wait is Over: Topgolf To Officially Begin Construction In Boise

"The energy and excitement we have felt from the Boise community since we started exploring our ability to bring the Topgolf experience here – not only with city leaders and BVA development partners, but also with our social media community – has been phenomenal," said Chris Callaway, Chief Development Officer for Topgolf. "We are thrilled to be part of the Eagle View Landing development and look forward to welcoming everyone to Topgolf Boise."

Guests of the new, two-level Topgolf venue will soon experience a tech-driven place to play with point-scoring games in the venue's 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming. Additionally, Topgolf Boise will be fully equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which offers an interactive experience and includes fan-favorite Topgolf games such as Angry Birds and Jewel Jam. Toptracer, the same ball-tracing technology seen while watching major golf tournaments on television, is the most trusted and most used ball-tracing technology that continues to revolutionize the game of golf and power the experience of nearly 13,000 driving range bays across the globe.

"BVA is thrilled to announce the next phase of Eagle View Landing," said Tommy Ahlquist, CEO of BVA. "With Topgolf coming to the site, as well as a hotel, 396 residential units, a 150,000 square foot office building, and two new retail buildings, Eagle View Landing will become a true mixed-use development where people can work, live, and play. We are thrilled to be working with the Topgolf team and cannot wait to see the inevitable success of Idaho's first Topgolf venue."

As a rapidly growing sports and entertainment brand with a vibrant community of fans, Topgolf is credited with helping make the game of golf more accessible through its variety of technology-driven experiences. The venue will offer a lively and fun environment that can be enjoyed year-round with its outdoor heated areas.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at over 70 locations across the U.S. and internationally. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

