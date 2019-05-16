The Waldorf Astoria Beijing presents Fivebulous Anniversary Gala

Serving lavish dinners in fabulous surroundings with painstaking attention to the minutest detail is nothing new to Waldorf Astoria. It started when the brand made its debut in New York in the 19th century. Up to the 21st century, Waldorf Astoria has inherited two centuries of luxury lifestyle, gathering gentry and celebrities. From New York to Beijing, Waldorf Astoria has developed a distinctive style despite the changing times. To mark the hotel's five great years in Beijing, Waldorf Astoria Beijing spared no effort in recruiting five of the world's best chefs, celebrated for their skills in Michelin-Starred restaurants. They work jointly to design the dinner menu, befitting the Fivebulous Anniversary Gala.

On top of luscious food and great wine, the gala offers live jazz, Broadway shows, as well as the mild, exquisite, melodious Chinese musical drama of Kun Opera, all of which will immerse diners in the world of music at a harmonious combination of the West and the East. And if that's not enough, with the support of the hotel's partners, Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts and luxury travel partners, the gala offers lucky draws, including the opportunities to win men's handbags from CANALI, luxurious stays at Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts worldwide and round-trip vouchers of business class between Beijing and USA from United Airlines.

Time: 6 pm to 9 pm, May 25, 2019

Venue: 2nd floor, Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Price: 5555 RMB per person (early booking discount before May 21)

Hotline: 86 10 8520 8989



CELEBRITY CHEFS

Addison Liew of the Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Addison Liew comes from Malaysia, a young raising star with 15 years cooking experience who formerly worked for world renowned Michelin starred French restaurants.

Ivan Li of Li's Imperial Cuisine

At Li's Imperial Cuisine, Ivan continues the recipes and time-honored cooking methods passed down from his great-grandfather, Li Shunqing, who oversaw the imperial kitchen in the Forbidden City during the Qing Dynasty.

Rungthiwa Chummongkhon (Fae) of the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Fae, with years of experience in world-renowned European Michelin-starred restaurants, uses Thai cooking techniques in traditional Scandinavian cuisine - and vice versa - to create original visual and contextual flavors and impressions that are at once innovative and yet familiar to diners.

Chan Chak Keong of Star World Hotel Macau

The Executive Chinese chef of the two Michelin-starred restaurant Feng Wei Ju in Macau has worked in the culinary industry for more than 25 years and has a wealth of experience in Chinese cuisine.

Yoann Debray of Le Grenier à Pain

Yoann is a young and experimental pastry chef. After working more than 17 years in the great gourmet restaurants, he opened his own baker and pastry store in 2017 in Geneva.

Celebrating the fifth anniversary of the opening of Waldorf Astoria Beijing, Brasserie 1893 is about to throw a five-course French dinner. The restaurant is delighted to present the hors d'oeuvre, which includes an exclusive selection of imported fresh oyster, Boston lobster, whelk and sweet shrimp. Duck liver pate matched with port wine and haw pulp is another dish that diners would not miss.

Diners can also relish Wagyu strip loin from Australia coupled with duck liver and sweet pepper sauce. Wagyu strip loin is sandwiched together with the duck liver and sweet pepper sauce. The juicy strip loin renders a delicious, lingering aftertaste together with the duck liver. Finally, the dessert trolley will allow guests to finish on a silky, sweet note that is visually captivating and deliciously tempting.

Time: 25th, April to 25th, June, 2019

Venue: The French Restaurant of Brasserie 1893

Price: 555 RMB per person + 15% service charge

Hotline: +8610 8520 8989

Carrying on Waldorf Astoria's legendary legacies of luxury lifestyle, Waldorf Astoria Beijing has delivered a sublime experience in the past five years. The hotel will continue to set standards for stylish sophistication and impeccable service for many years to come.

Book tickets by scanning QR code and following the hotel's WeChat account

For media inquiries, please visit http://www.waldorfastoria.com

For more information about Waldorf hotels and resorts, please go to

http://news.waldorfastoria.com

SOURCE Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Related Links

http://www.waldorfastoria.com

