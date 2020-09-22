The Walk Tuscaloosa Opens Doors for University of Alabama Students

The newly constructed building opened its doors to residents on schedule and to overwhelmingly positive reviews. The community is located directly across the street from Tutwiler Hall, one block from Sorority Row, Starbucks on Campus, and Bryant-Denny Stadium. The four-story building is home to 87 units with 251 bedrooms.

"We could not be more pleased with the finished product," says Andy Turner, CEO of Spaces Management. "Our partner, Elite, did a tremendous job to meet the construction timeline of just 14 months, even with the challenges of COVID-19. It was especially rewarding to hear the positive feedback from parents and students about the property and the high-level of customer service from the Spaces staff on move-in day as we welcomed them to their new home."

The community boasts bedroom to bathroom parity, and 100% secured parking for tenants in a parking garage located below the building. Units are fully furnished and feature quartz countertops, tile bathroom flooring, walk-in showers, luxury vinyl plank wood-grain flooring, and stainless steel appliances.

Shared amenities include three fitness areas, private and group study spaces featuring 70" touch screen TVs, café and lounge areas, tanning bed, courtyards with gas grills, a firepit, hammocks, and outdoor study areas. The pool and tanning deck overlook a 13-foot LED Wall. For added security, access control to the building allows a resident's mobile phone to serve as their key.

About Spaces Management

Spaces is a well-diversified real estate company leading in the management of purpose built student housing, single-family rental property, and condominium and homeowner associations. Spaces student housing management has included the pre-construction lease up and stabilization of six new developments and more than 2,000 beds in Texas, Tennessee, and Alabama. In addition to third-party management, Spaces began developing student housing communities in 2018 and has delivered two new communities with more in the pipeline. To learn more, visit spacesmanagement.com .

