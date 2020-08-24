The Walking Dead Director & Fear The Walking Dead Co-Executive Producer/Director, Michael Satrazemis to Appear on Dead Talk Live on Friday August 28th, 2020

MANASSAS, Va., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dead Talk Live is announcing Co-Executive Producer/Director of Fear The Walking Dead as well as Director of The Walking Dead, Michael Satrazemis will be our Special Live Guest on Friday August 28th., 2020. Dead Talk Live simultaneously streams daily at 9:30 PM Eastern Time Live to YouTube, Instagram, Facebook & Twitter under the Social Media Account Name "Walking Dead Now". All Social Media links can be found at the show's official site located at: https://deadtalklive.com.

Upcoming guests also include Matt Mangum and Juan Javier Cardenas. Stay tuned as more guests are being announced daily.

Dead Talk Live as well as the social media account, "Walking Dead Now", are owned and operated by TWDNow Productions. "Walking Dead Now" has a combined following of over 330,000 followers on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Sponsorship, Advertising as well as Investment Opportunities are available.

John Vizaniaris (Owner)

[email protected]

(650) 308-4023

For Further Information contact:

John Vizaniaris

Phone: (650) 308-4023

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://deadtalklive.com

SOURCE Dead Talk Live