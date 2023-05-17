The Wall Printer Selected for Excellence in Manufacturing and Distribution

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wall Printer (TWP), the only full service vertical printer firm based in North America, today announces it has been recognized as a winner in the Manufacturing & Distribution category by the Coastal Entrepreneur Awards. The awards are organized by University of North Carolina Wilmington's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Greater Wilmington Business Journal.

"Our team is honored to be recognized as a Coastal Entrepreneur Awards winner and to be a part of such an esteemed group of amazing businesses. The award is a testament to our commitment to new innovative ways to print digital images on walls of virtually any surface and offer this ability to creatives, businesses, and start-up entrepreneurs throughout North and South America," said Paul Baron, CEO and Founder of The Wall Printer.

The Coastal Entrepreneur Awards recognize up-and-coming ventures in the Southeast region and established companies that continue innovating. The 2023 program honors a total of 11 companies in categories ranging from technology, manufacturing, not-for-profit, to professional services.

Today, more than 120 new businesses have been established, trained and supported by The Wall Printer. As The Wall Printer continues to grow throughout North and South America, the company strives to reinforce its long-standing commitment to existing and aspiring entrepreneurs to develop new ways to offer all forms of vertical (wall) and floor printed art and signage.

About The Wall Printer

The Wall Printer, literally an inkjet printer on steroids, along with its Floor Printer, delivers an innovative, fast, and reliable way to print vertically or horizontally, providing digital image printing on any surface, indoors or outdoors, with virtually no size limitation. The company offers highly unusual digital-related opportunities for creatives, startups, existing businesses, and aspiring entrepreneurs throughout North and South America. According to TWP's CEO, Paul Baron, "we don't take food off the table of artists and other creatives but rather allow them to create their artwork or signage on any wall material inside or outside with no size limitation." The Wall Printer is not a franchise system, the company's customers create their own businesses and brands or use The Wall Printer's products to add revenue to their existing businesses and from current customers. The Wall Printer is the only vertical and floor printer company dedicated to offering its clients full service (training, support, parts, inks, and marketing assistance) directly from the United States. TWP is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

