The Walsh Group Opens Nashville Regional Office

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Walsh Group, one of the largest contractors in the United States, has announced the opening of its new Nashville Regional Office in Brentwood, Tenn. The new office becomes the firm's 20th regional office, all of which are strategically located across North America to support maximum responsiveness to the company's growing customer base. The new location reflects the company's commitment to the region's construction market and its talented workforce.

"Nashville continues to be one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the nation, and the city is a beacon of opportunity," said Dan Walsh, co-chairman of The Walsh Group. "We are committed to the future of Nashville and its surrounding communities, and we look forward to sharing our values and being the builder of choice for our customers and employer of choice for local citizens."

In the Nashville market, The Walsh Group will operate as Archer Western Construction and provide construction services across the building, transportation and water/wastewater markets. The firm has had a previous presence in the Nashville area, having recently completed the city's tallest residential high-rise, 505 Church Street, as well as work at Nashville's Central Wastewater Treatment Plant and multiple projects at Fort Campbell.

The Walsh Group maintains a vast building portfolio in the multi-family, high-rise, hospitality, mixed-use, government, healthcare and higher education sectors. Additionally, The Walsh Group is one of the largest heavy civil contractors in the United States and is currently ranked as the largest bridge builder and largest water treatment plant builder in the United States, according to Engineering News-Record magazine.

About The Walsh Group

Founded in 1898, The Walsh Group is a family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services throughout the building, transportation and water markets. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, The Walsh Group operates as Walsh Construction, Archer Western Construction and Walsh Canada across 20 regional offices and is consistently listed among the top U.S. contractors per Engineering News-Record. Connect with The Walsh Group at www.walshgroup.com; LinkedIn; Twitter; Facebook; and Instagram.

