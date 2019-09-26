The Walsh Group ranks as America's No. 1 Bridge Builder in 2019

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, The Walsh Group is listed as the No. 1 Bridge Builder in the United States by Engineering News-Record magazine.

With more than $527 million in reported 2018 revenues from bridge projects, The Walsh Group's portfolio includes some of the country's most complex bridge structures, ranging from segmental, cable-stay, movable and simple span bridges.

"Bridges are the lifelines of society," said David Casey, president of The Walsh Group's heavy civil division. "Our teams from across the U.S. are passionate bridge builders, and we take tremendous pride in constructing safe and reliable infrastructure that will connect communities well into the future."

The Walsh Group's bridge building efforts are on display across the United States; the company is building the new I-480 Valley View Bridge in Ohio, rehabilitating the I-84 Waterbury Mixmaster Bridges in Connecticut, and is the lead member of the joint ventures responsible for the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C. and the $802 million Signature Bridge project in Miami.

The rankings are based on contracting revenue and are published in Engineering News-Record's 2019 Top 400 Sourcebook. Engineering News-Record performs annual surveys and ranks companies engaged in general contracting, specialty contracting, engineering, architecture and environmental services, among other specialties.

The Walsh Group is a 121-year-old family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services throughout the building, transportation and water markets. The Walsh Group operates as Walsh Construction, Archer Western and Walsh Canada across 20 regional offices and is consistently listed among the top U.S. contractors per Engineering News-Record. Connect with The Walsh Group at www.walshgroup.com; LinkedIn; Twitter; Facebook; and Instagram.

