The Walt Disney Company's Tony Ambrozie to Keynote 2019 Air Warfare Symposium

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Association (AFA) announced today that Tony Ambrozie, Senior Vice President of Technology, Engineering Excellence, at The Walt Disney Company, will provide the keynote address during AFA's 2019 Air Warfare Symposium held February 27-March 1, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

"AFA is proud to welcome innovation leader Tony Ambrozie as a keynote speaker at our Air Warfare Symposium this year," said AFA President General Larry O. Spencer, USAF (Ret). "Few companies capture the spirit of innovation as well as Disney, and we are excited to hear Mr. Ambrozie's perspectives on how we can promote a culture of innovation in a global enterprise like our United States Air Force."

At AFA's Air Warfare Symposium, Ambrozie will share his insights on inspiring innovation and encouraging creativity in large organizations.

For the last five years, Ambrozie has led Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Technology's Engineering Excellence group, which is responsible for developing emerging technologies, enabling innovation, developing information and data solutions, leading information security, developing digital and core capabilities, and more.

Distinguished speakers will participate on more than 15 panels and sessions, including major addresses by Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright.

The Air Force Association is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Our mission is to promote a dominant United States Air Force and a strong national defense, and to honor Airmen and our Air Force Heritage.

