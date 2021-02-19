The Wanderlust Group Expands its C-Suite with CMO Hire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEWPORT, R.I., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wanderlust Group (TWG), a technology leader in the marine and outdoor lifestyle industries, today announced that it has hired Meghan Keaney Anderson as Chief Marketing Officer. Previously, Keaney Anderson was Vice President of Marketing at HubSpot, a role she held for nearly a decade.

The Wanderlust Group is a two-sided marketplace connecting marina and campground owners to boat and RV users. Since launching in 2015, TWG has connected more than 250,000 boaters with more than 15,000 marinas to search, explore, reserve, and pay for reservations digitally, within a matter of minutes.

As CMO, Keaney Anderson will be responsible for the growth strategy of TWG and its subsidiary brands, Dockwa and Marinas.com. Under her leadership, the brand's growing marketing team will focus on bringing more marinas and campgrounds onto the SaaS platform, while driving app adoption among outdoor travel enthusiasts.

Keaney Anderson joins TWG as an experienced executive with 15-years of experience working at the intersection of digital marketing, storytelling, creative operations, product go-to-market strategy, and growth. During her tenure at HubSpot, the brand's blog readership grew from four million to more than eight million visits a month, and the company's social media following expanded from one million to nearly three million. As part of her role, she led a team responsible for the strategic, competitive positioning of the global brand, its products, and editorial agenda. Prior to her role at HubSpot, she led marketing for Performable and was Senior Director of Communications for United Way of Massachusetts Bay.

"Meghan brings the perfect combination of high caliber marketing strategy and the 'roll up your sleeves,' hands-on experience we need to achieve our vision," said Mike Melillo, Co-Founder and CEO of The Wanderlust Group. "Her experience alongside her shared passion to scale technology to facilitate getting people outdoors make her an instant fit within our team and culture."

"I could not be happier about spending the next chapter of my career telling the Wanderlust story and joining a team that's building a new category of technology designed to get more people outdoors," said Meghan Keaney Anderson, Chief Marketing Officer at The Wanderlust Group. "At TWG we are building products that remove any friction from running local marinas and campgrounds, so that destination proprietors and the boaters and campers they attract can spend more time doing what they love."

Keaney Anderson is a Marblehead, MA native. She currently resides in Somerville and grew up boating on the North Shore in the harbors of Salem and Marblehead. Keaney Anderson received her B.A. in English from Boston College and a Master's Degree in Communications from Boston University. Outside of work she is a member of the North Shore Advisory Council for the United Way of Massachusetts Bay, and is an advisor to Som-Ev, a green-tech micro-mobility startup.

Keaney Anderson joins TWG at a time of explosive growth for the company. In October 2020, TWG announced that it had raised $14.2 million in a Series B funding round. The new funding is being used to enhance TWG's marina presence, growing its Dockwa and Marinas.com brands, while soon expanding to adjacent outdoor travel experiences on land, with Campouts.com.

Founded in 2014, The Wanderlust Group is a technology leader in the marine and outdoor travel industries made up of subsidiaries Dockwa and Marinas.com . We believe that the world is a better place when people are able to spend time outdoors, connected to nature and each other. To support this mission, we make technology that enables accessibility, enjoyment, and affordability to outdoor experiences for all. With offices in Newport, RI, and Cambridge, MA, the company has expanded to more than 30 countries, 15,000 marinas, and 250,000 boaters worldwide.

