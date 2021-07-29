"The War Against Black America," A Just The News Primetime TV Special, Sponsored By Drudge Report Competitor Off The Press, Broadcasts Tonight At 8 PM EDT

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, Just The News hosts a primetime TV special, "The War Against Black America," which probes the impacts of crime, economic policies, immigration, and more on Black Americans. Led by award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon, this primetime TV special, sponsored by the recently-launched news aggregation site Off The Press, airs tonight at 8:00 pm EDT on various TV and digital platforms, including Just The News, OffThePress.com, The Star News Network, Real America's Voice, and Rumble.

The program examines the impact that economic and social policies implemented by establishment politicians in Washington are having on the lives of Black Americans.

"We're proud to support programming like this primetime TV special because the war against black Americans is real and is being hidden from the American people by the mainstream media," said Joseph Curl, Editor in Chief of Off The Press, the main sponsor of "The War Against Black America."

The primetime TV special will feature interviews including former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell, immigration attorney and Miami mayoral candidate Mayra Joli, Job Creators Network President Alfredo Ortiz, and civil rights icon Bob Woodson.

Highlights of comments from the interviews on "The War Against Black America" include:



Former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell on crime:

"…political leaders … talking about defunding the police … are turning our cities into killing fields, not fields of dreams, and people are going to start pushing back against that."

Civil rights icon Bob Woodson on critical race theory:

"…no individual nation should be defined by its birth defects. And slavery was America's birth defect. But America is a country that is founded on the whole notion of redemption and transformation."

Job Creators Network President Alfredo Ortiz on economic pressure on Black small business owners:

"…we're so concerned about this war on small business because frankly, they have no protection … against this onslaught of higher regulations, higher taxes, the push for … increasing wages (when we have a) … labor shortage."



Watch "The War Against Black America" live at 8 pm EDT on Thursday, July 29 on JustTheNews.com, OffThePress.com, thestarnewsnetwork.com, realamericasvoice.com, and Rumble.



