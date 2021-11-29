"The War and Treaty" Headline O'Tis The Season Holiday Concert

MACON, Ga., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "O'Tis The Season," presented by the Otis Redding Foundation and Cox Communications returns to the Hargray Capital Theatre on Saturday, December 4th at 7:30 pm. Headlining the holiday celebration will be spouses Michael Trotter, Jr. and Tanya Blount Trotter, "The War and Treaty" whose impassioned soul music draws on traditional folk, country, R&B and spirituals.

The festive holiday concert, and fundraiser, will also feature performances from the students and coaches from the Otis Redding Foundation's programs together with the Kali Dance Studio For the Arts.

"This is the 4th year for O'Tis The Season and we are delighted to be able to present an in-person concert filled with individual student and DREAM Team performances," stated Karla Redding-Andrews, Vice President & Executive Director. "We are even more excited to have the talented husband and wife duo, The War and Treaty, as our special guests."

"The greatest male singer of all time is and will always be Otis Redding," stated Michael Trotter. "To be a part of this celebration and to be invited by the family of this great legend is a huge honor. My wife and I particularly can't wait to meet the young voices that will be singing with us. It's just gonna be a high time."

Tickets are on sale now at hargraycapitoltheatre.com. All proceeds from the concert ticket sales benefit the programs of the Otis Redding Foundation.

About The Otis Redding Foundation

Otis Redding Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Macon, Ga. Founded in 2007, ORF looks to empower, enrich and motivate all young people through programs involving music, writing and instrumentation. For additional information visit https://otisreddingfoundation.org , follow the Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.

