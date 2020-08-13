The Warehouse Club Industry Guide 2020: Category Sales, Worldwide Industry Sales, Private Label Analysis, Buying and Operating Strategies for Club Operators
The effect of COVID-19 has been dramatic on the warehouse club industry in the short term and likely represents an inflection point that will drive growth over the long term. The Warehouse Club Industry Guide (2020 edition) provides all the information needed to prepare and sell BJ's, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam's Club buyers in the United States and internationally.
Written by a former warehouse club buyer, the Warehouse Club Industry Guide bridges the information gap between what you know and what club buyers want and provides a clear window on this growing $251.6 billion industry.
Key chapters include category sales, worldwide industry sales, worldwide location analysis, private label analysis, web site review, understanding club buyers, buying and operating strategies for each club operator, packaging strategies and sales and location projections through 2024.
Key Topics Covered:
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- What is a club?
- Historical Quotes
- Club Sales Data
- Location Analysis
- Member Profile and Analysis
- In-Club Ancillary Businesses
- Member Services
- Club Magazines
- Category SKU
- Category Sales
- Private Label
- Private Label Detail
- Web Sites
- COVID-19
- Department Analysis
- Seasonal Analysis
- Item Basket Comparison
CLUB PROGRAMS, PRODUCTS
- Understanding Club Buyers
- Pricing Concepts
- Product Development
- Club Observations
- Marketing Money
- Product Demonstrations
- Coupons
- Packaging
- U.S. Merchants
- Product Distribution
- Brokers
- Club Industry Survey
COSTCO WHOLESALE
- Costco Profile
- Costco Buying and Operating
- Costco Financials
- Costco Layout
- Costco International
- Costco Locations
- Jim Sinegal
- Sol Price
- Price Club History
- Costco History
SAM'S CLUB
- Sam's Club Profile
- Sam's Club Buying and Operating
- Sam's Club Financials
- Sam's Club Layout
- Sam's Club International
- Sam's Club Locations
- PACE Membership History
- Sam's Club History
BJ'S WHOLESALE
- BJ's Profile
- BJ's Buying and Operating
- BJ's Financials
- BJ's Layout
- BJ's Locations
- BJ's History
COST-U-LESS
- Cost-U-Less Profile
- Cost-U-Less Buying and Operating
- Cost-U-Less Layout
- Cost-U-Less Locations
- Cost-U-Less History
PRICESMART
- PriceSmart Profile
- PriceSmart Buying and Operating
- PriceSmart Financials
- PriceSmart Layout
- PriceSmart Locations
- PriceSmart History
FINANCIAL PAST, FUTURE
- Yearly Financial History
- Club Industry Future
