The Warm Southern Lake with a Big Heart - Why So Many Are Leaving Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York; Boutique Realtors, Lake League Real Estate, Reports Boom in Recent Property Sales for Thriving Community Near Huntsville, Alabama

CULLMAN, Ala., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake League Real Estate announced a major uptick in client interest from homeowners and renters hailing from Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. With over 642 miles of spectacular shoreline and 21,000+ acres of inviting, emerald-green depths, property on Lewis Smith Lake has been an investment darling of Alabama real estate for decades. But with rising inflation nationwide, many new residents have arrived to escape the costs, crime, and urban sprawl of certain overcrowded cities.

These new lake neighbors are personally welcomed by broker, Melissa Curtis – business owner and a prominent realtor who is well known for active participation and giving back generously to her community.

"It's important to me that my realty team lives on Smith Lake," said Melissa. "Most of us grew up here on the water and we are deeply invested in this community. We know everything about the market here. We're happy and proud to give our clients a chance to see the neighborhood, along with a full boat tour of the lake itself. We want clients to understand how much happier this lifestyle can make them feel. And why being here is so much better than living in some overcrowded big-city apartment."

Lake League Real Estate – Why Lewis Smith Lake?

With developments happening all around the lake, the community is thriving. And with plenty of undeveloped land still waiting, there are many reasons to relocate to Smith Lake:

Affordable*: Houses are competitively priced and far more affordable than smaller homes and rentals in Chicago , New York , or Los Angeles . For example: a small 3-bedroom apartment in San Francisco has an average rent cost of $5,679 /month. Buyers can easily own a 4-bedroom, 4-bath home overlooking Smith Lake for less.

Houses are competitively priced and far more affordable than smaller homes and rentals in , , or . For example: a small 3-bedroom apartment in has an average rent cost of /month. Buyers can easily own a 4-bedroom, 4-bath home overlooking Smith Lake for less. Beautiful and Serene: Nestled on one of the cleanest and deepest lakes in the country, Smith Lake is a family friendly and happy community – a natural wonderland for fishing, boating, swimming, kayaking, and other outdoor fun.

Nestled on one of the cleanest and deepest lakes in the country, Smith Lake is a family friendly and happy community – a natural wonderland for fishing, boating, swimming, kayaking, and other outdoor fun. Safe and Friendly: Alabama has the lowest income and property taxes in the United States and Smith Lake has an extremely low crime rate. The community is also very welcoming to new homeowners and renters.

has the lowest income and property taxes in and Smith Lake has an extremely low crime rate. The community is also very welcoming to new homeowners and renters. Lake Location with City Access: Less than an hour from Birmingham , less than an hour from Huntsville , less than 2 ½ hours from Nashville , and less than an hour from two international airports.

"Local businesses and employment opportunities are booming, so I can point to plenty of legitimate economic reasons* why you should be living here," said Melissa. "But the spirit of community is one of our highest priorities. Parents can breathe a sigh of relief. Couples can retire in peace. People can live a life of quiet contentment or adventure here – it's your choice. Give me a call and learn how you can become a part of a neighborhood that truly takes care of its members."

For the latest listings and more information about Smith Lake, visit Lake League's website.

About Lake League Real Estate

Founded by seasoned real estate broker, Melissa Curtis, Lake League is far more than just another real estate company. We represent a group of professionals who are passionate about what we do and completely dedicated to our Lewis Smith Lake community. We love the properties we sell and are committed to building lasting relationships with our clients. Why? Because we live here too. Find your new home at: www.LakeLeague.com.

*Reasons to live near Birmingham; near Huntsville; and near Nashville. And some cost-of-living comparisons.

