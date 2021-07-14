RICHARDSON, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition and to raise awareness of the importance of early intervention as the key to children's future success, Texas Governor Abbott, Dallas Mayor Johnson, Carrollton Mayor Falconer, Garland Mayor Scott LeMay and Richardson Mayor Voelker have all issued proclamations declaring July 29th, 2021 as Early Intervention Day.

The Warren Center Pioneers Celebration as State and Local Officials Proclaim July 29 at Early Intervention Day

Early Intervention Day educates local communities and raises public awareness of early intervention services for children. According to the CDC, acting early on developmental concerns can make a big difference in the lives of families impacted by developmental delays and disabilities. As an early intervention service provider, The Warren Center is proud to pioneer this celebration in the state of Texas.

The Warren Center, the North Texas nonprofit agency providing professional evaluations, therapy services and support to children with developmental delays and disabilities, is helming the inaugural Early Intervention Day virtual conference, Strong Start, to provide support to parents and professionals who know that brain development from birth to age five determines how children grow, learn and interact with others for the rest of their lives.

The Parent Track of Strong Start will take a focused look at common challenges faced by parents of children with special needs and gives practical steps to overcoming them. Industry experts will take a deep dive into a number of topics including brain development, enhancing language and motor skills, dealing with challenging behaviors, and successful potty training.

The Professional Track of Strong Start will focus on the root of behavioral challenges in young clients and how to effectively coach caregivers as well as the discovery of bio-medical approaches to treating maladaptive behaviors.

Amy Spawn, CEO of The Warren Center says, "We hope that Early Intervention Day will make more parents aware of the value of early intervention and the resources available. Acting early on developmental concerns can make a big difference in the lives of families impacted by developmental delays and disabilities. We encourage parents to trust their gut and seek EI services if they suspect their child may not be meeting developmental milestones."

The CDC estimates one in six children have intellectual or physical disabilities or delays. In Dallas County alone, over 102,000 children have a developmental disability. EI programs have proven to show academic achievement, behavior, educational progression and attainment, and labor market success.

Spawn says, "In our world, every day is Early Intervention Day. We are so proud to be leading the charge on July 29th to help every child have a better chance of reaching their potential in daily living. Our summit is free, but space is limited so we encourage parents and professionals to register as soon as they can."

About the Warren Center

The Warren Center is a nonprofit agency providing professional evaluations, therapy services and support to children with developmental delays and disabilities. The center serves over 1,000 children each week as well as their families. Services include speech, occupational and physical therapy; developmental services; and nutrition as well as family education and support. The Early Childhood Intervention Program serves the entire northern half of Dallas County in 48 ZIP codes. Founded in 1968, 2018 marked The Warren Center's 50th anniversary. For more information, please visit https://www.thewarrencenter.org or follow The Warren Center on Facebook and Twitter.

