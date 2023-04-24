The Washed Lord Invitational: Ben Baller's Inaugural Golf Tournament to Feature Celebrity Guests and Incredible Prizes

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf enthusiasts and celebrity watchers alike are eagerly anticipating the first annual Washed Lord Invitational, hosted by Ben Baller, aka The Washed Lord. This one-of-a­kind event will take place on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the renowned, Jack Nicklaus Designed, Angeles National Golf Club in Los Angeles, California.

Ben Baller - TaylorMade

The tournament will feature some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports, including George Lopez, J.R. Smith, Travis Kelce, and Rampage Jackson. Fans can expect to see these celebrities showing off their golf skills and enjoying a day out on the greens. Making it all possible, is premiere golf beer brand Michelob Ultra and industry leader TaylorMade Golf along with sponsorships from Topps, Dave & Buster's, Rolls-Royce, Stance, CrepProtect, Dixxon Flannel, True Classic, Golden Tee and Raising Cane's, just to name a few.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. In addition to the star-studded lineup, the Washed Lord Invitational will also offer attendees the chance to win some incredible prizes. The highlight of the tournament will be the "Hole in 1" contest, with the lucky winner walking away with a brand-new 2023 Rolls-Royce Ghost, one of the most prestigious and coveted cars on the market today. Other cool prizes will also be up for grabs throughout the day, making the Washed Lord Invitational an event not to be missed.

According to Ben Baller, the Washed Lord Invitational is about more than just having fun and giving away prizes. "This tournament is all about changing the future of the game of golf," he said. "Golf is a dope game with a rich history, but we want to make it more accessible and exciting for people of all backgrounds and the goal is to put some swag and hype into golf.

Events like the Washed Lord Invitational are going to help do just that." With its star-studded lineup, incredible prizes, and commitment to giving golf "a little more swag" and excitement, the Washed Lord Invitational is sure to be an unforgettable event.

For more information, visit the tournament's official website at WashedGolf.com.

The event will be streamed live on SportNetwork.TV.

Contact Information:

Popeye Vasquez, Media Relations

Washed Lord Invitational

[email protected]

(714)494-5159

SOURCE Washed Lord Golf