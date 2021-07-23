The Washington Football Team Announces Additional Details for Richmond Training Camp Fan Activations

RICHMOND, Va., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team announced today a series of activations for fans attending the Team's Training Camp in Richmond, VA from July 28 – 31.

The team is providing additional details around several of the activations and events taking place in Richmond for Training Camp. Additionally, Free Fan Passes to each Training Camp day are being released with fans who signed up for the team's Training Camp Fan Pass waitlist receiving priority. Subject to availability, fans can sign up by visiting WashingtonFootball.com/TrainingCamp.

Passport to Richmond Scavenger Hunt: Fans can make the most of their time between sessions by participating in a Passport to Richmond Scavenger Hunt from Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1 . Fans who check-in at participating Richmond businesses by scanning a QR code, will be entered to win prizes, including Washington Football Team Season Tickets. This scavenger hunt will feature Richmond shops, restaurants, museums, and other family-friendly attractions. To see participating businesses and to "check-in", fans will need to have the Washington Football Team mobile app with notifications and location services turned on. A directory of participating businesses will be published on Saturday, July 24 . Fans can learn more by visiting www.washingtonfootball.com/passport.

Music by DJ P Knock: The team is excited to welcome longtime supporter DJ P Knock (@DJPKnock), to the morning and evening sessions to keep fans hyped up before and after the team takes the field with heart-pumping music for fans of all ages.

Fan Appreciation Day: As a part of the NFL's "Back Together Saturday", the week-long Richmond Training Camp will culminate with a fun-filled, event-packed Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday, July 31 . Fans attending Fan Appreciation Day will receive giveaways, have the chance to win prizes, and can participate in a pep rally-style team send-off before enjoying a concert from local Virginia band, 10 Spot. (https://www.bandroom.org/bands/10_spot). To conclude the day. Head Coach Ron Rivera and select Washington players also will address the crowd following the conclusion of practice.

Free Vaccination & Education Station: The Virginia Department of Health and Richmond and Henrico County Health Districts are partnering with Test Here to offer Fans free, walk-up Covid-19 vaccinations and education at Training Camp. Receive your Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine with no appointment required. Vaccinations are available daily, from Wednesday through Saturday from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM . The Richmond City Health District Outreach Team will also be on-site each day to offer education and information about the vaccine.

Training Camp 5 Days of Deals Ticket Promotion: To celebrate the 5 days of Training Camp in Richmond , the team will launch a special discounted, single-game ticket promotion for fans to purchase 2021 regular-season games. The Training Camp 5 Days of Deals promotion will feature a different regular season match up each day from July 27 – 31 at a significant discount. Fans can take advantage of these promotional offers and purchase tickets at www.washingtonfootball.com/tickets beginning Tuesday, July 27 .

The Washington Football Team also will offer fans the opportunity for several unique player engagement experiences. Although in-person interaction with players will be unavailable due to current NFL protocols, the Washington Football Team has implemented various opportunities for fans, including a player interactive zone, as well as player-autographed giveaways.

Player Interactive Zone: The Player Interactive Zone is a special area that fans can visit after each Training Camp practice to virtually engage with their favorite players. These one-on-one experiences will allow fans to speak directly (virtually) to current Washington Football team players and ask their burning questions.

Player-autographed items: Fans will have the opportunity to receive player-autographed items each day.

In addition to free on street parking in the Richmond area, there will be 1,000+ General Admission parking spaces available for $10 cash. For more details on parking, fans can visit: https://www.washingtonfootball.com/training-camp/faq.

The Washington Football Team places the highest priority on the safety of its fans, employees, coaching staff, and players. Widely recognized as having established one of the most effective COVID-19 infection control strategies for the 2020 season, the Team will continue to deploy safety and public health measures at Training Camp and FedExField in coordination with local leadership and health officials. Health and safety protocols for Training camp can be found at WashingtonFootball.com/training-camp/fan-safety. For the latest FedExField safety protocols, please visit WashingtonFootball.com/FedExFieldSafe .

