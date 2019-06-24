The Washington Post Again Names Eagle Hill Consulting A Top Workplace

ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has been named one of The Washington Post's 2019 Top Workplaces in the medium-size company category. This is a consecutive win for Eagle Hill, earning the accolades in 2018 and 2015. The company also has earned top workplace awards from Washingtonian and The Washington Business Journal.

The 2019 Top Workplaces selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.

"Now in its sixth year, our Top Workplaces list continues to reflect companies in the region that cultivate a connection with their workforce," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "It's clear from the survey that these organizations share a commitment to providing support and an environment that makes employees feel valued and respected."

In a feature story that accompanied the 2019 Top Workplaces list, Eagle Hill was included for its efforts to build an infrastructure that helps foster diversity and work-life integration.

"Here, it's possible to progress in your career and feel like you have good challenging work with fun people without killing yourself," Kathleen Kennard, director with Eagle Hill, told The Washington Post. A mother of three children, she says in the article that at Eagle Hill, her nights and weekends are no longer overrun by email.

"When I founded Eagle Hill, I wanted to provide unconventional management consulting services and an unconventional work environment. This award is evidence that we're doing just that," says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill.

Jezior built Eagle Hill on a foundation of equality and diversity, so those values are tightly woven into the culture of the company. In fact, some 68 percent of Eagle Hill's workforce is female, and those numbers are consistent at the leadership level.

"Diversity, inclusion and pay equity are important to me, but not just because it's the right thing to do. Our clients get the best thinking from a diverse workforce, and our business is stronger when our people want to stick around because they feel engaged and valued," Jezior explained.

