THE WASHINGTON POST AGAIN NAMES EAGLE HILL CONSULTING A TOP WORKPLACE

News provided by

Eagle Hill Consulting

20 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has been named one of The Washington Post's Top Workplaces 2023 in the midsize company category. This is the sixth time Eagle Hill has earned top workplace accolades by The Washington Post, demonstrating the company's steadfast commitment to cultivating a work environment that places an equal importance on client and employee satisfaction.

Earlier this year, Eagle Hill earned top workplace and consulting awards from Forbes and Vault. ALM recently named Eagle Hill an employee well-being innovator.

Continue Reading

"This year's recognition shows were are consistent in our commitment to a culture that deeply values its employees," says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "The last several years haven't been easy for employees and employers. But we have remained intentional about listening to our employees and taking action to ensure we have a workplace that meets their needs."

"For example, we have been intentional about strengthening our employee connections in four key areas – self, team, leadership, and Eagle Hill – through communications, in-person and virtual gatherings. Our program already is showing results, with employee connection to the company up 18 percent in just six months. In the end, our clients are best served when our workforce feels connected, fully engaged, empowered, and fulfilled by their work," Jezior said.

Conducted in partnership with employee engagement firm Energage, LLC, the survey asked employees about the companies they work for to identify the highest ranked workplaces in the region. More than 6,865 organizations were invited to participate, and top companies were selected based on survey responses from employees on topics ranging from employee development to innovation.

Read more about the award here.

Read more about career opportunities at Eagle Hill here.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy, Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting

Also from this source

Large Portion of U.S. Government Workforce Not Taking Vacation According to New Eagle Hill Consulting Research

New Eagle Hill Consulting Research Finds Reducing Remote Work Flexibility Will Motivate Large Share of Employees to Seek Other Employment, Especially Younger Workers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.