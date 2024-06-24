THE WASHINGTON POST NAMES DUPONT CIRCLE SOLUTIONS A 2024 TOP WASHINGTON-AREA WORKPLACE

ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For a third consecutive year, Dupont Circle Solutions (DCS) was named one of The Washington Post's 2024 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based on employee feedback in an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC , which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's honorees include technology companies, government contractors, real estate firms and financial service providers.

"For more than a decade, The Washington Post's Top Workplaces list has served as an essential resource for D.C.-area professionals, equipping them with unparalleled insight into the best local companies to work for, as heard directly from their employees," said Bronwen Latimer, the editor for Special Initiatives at The Washington Post. "This year we have highlighted 250 companies — more than ever before — giving a more robust picture of the current employee experience in the area."

DCS, a Salesforce-focused technology consultancy, has grown tremendously in the past few years from a small team based in Arlington, Va., to a staff of 70+ that stretches across the United States. Key to this growth has been DCS' remote-centric, inclusive, and employee-focused workplace, which both attracts and retains top tech talent. Rooted in core values of empowering team members to do great work for great clients as reflected by the 4.9-star rating DCS achieved on the Salesforce AppExchange .

"DCS has become a place where people know they can develop careers, find personal growth, and build fulfilling work-life balance, which has helped us stay resilient in an ever-changing business landscape," says Co-Founder and Managing Director Erin Hatten. "We are honored that, for a third time, The Washington Post has recognized the unique culture we've built."

DCS earned Top Workplace distinction from The Washington Post in 2022 and 2023, and appeared in the Washington Business Journal's Best Places to Work list in 2022.

DCS and other top-ranked companies were honored at The Washington Post's awards ceremony on Thursday, June 20 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit the link.

About Dupont Circle Solutions

DCS is a woman-owned, Salesforce-focused technology consultancy. Since its founding in 2015, DCS has completed hundreds of projects, including system implementations, migrations, enhancements, and ongoing support services. Although based in the DMV region, DCS serves a diverse range of clients nationwide—a third of which have remained with the company for four or more years.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .





