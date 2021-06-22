The Washington Post Names Eagle Hill Consulting A Top Workplace For Four Consecutive Years

For the fourth consecutive year, Eagle Hill Consulting has earned a Top Workplace award from the Washington Post. Tweet this

Conducted in partnership with employee engagement firm Energage, LLC, The Post's survey asked employees about the companies they work for to identify 200 of the highest ranked workplaces in the region. More than 3,500 area companies were invited to participate, and top companies were selected based on survey responses from more than 65,500 employees on topics ranging from employee development to innovation.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. Listen to the company's podcast, culture[ED] here. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

