The Washington Post Names Goodwin House Incorporated a 2020 Top Washington-Area Workplace

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwin House Incorporated (GHI) has been named one of The Washington Post's 2020 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area, and ranked #10 in the large company category on the list of organizations receiving a Top Workplace designation. This is the second year in a row that Goodwin House received this honor.

Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, engagement and leadership. For 2020, a record 406 employers agreed to take the survey – with 200 Washington-area employers ranked based on their employee survey feedback.

"It is a tremendous honor to be a 2020 Washington Post Top Workplace for the second year in a row," said Rob Liebreich, President & CEO. "This past year has been a challenging one for our residents, Goodwin House at Home members and staff, and through it all our amazing employees have continued to uphold our mission to support, honor and uplift older adults across Northern Virginia. We strive to promote a culture of purpose and fulfillment, where our team members have the opportunity to enhance people's lives every day."

GHI is a leader in the senior living and healthcare services industry, serving approximately 2,000 older adults across Northern Virginia and employing nearly 900 individuals representing more than 65 different countries. In addition to launching a new education alliance in 2020 with the University of Maryland Global Campus that expands the affordability of college degrees for Goodwin House employees, GHI and the Goodwin House Foundation supported the citizenship fees for 19 employees and close to $156,250 in tuition assistance. Goodwin House also launched more than twenty support staff support efforts, including direct financial assistance, to help its employees and their families navigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 13 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/business/top-workplaces/.

About Goodwin House Incorporated: Celebrating more than 50 years of providing exceptional service to older adults, Goodwin House Incorporated (GHI) is a not-for-profit, Virginia-based corporation affiliated with the Episcopal Church. The growing family of GHI senior living and healthcare services owned and operated across Northern Virginia includes: two Life Plan Communities—Goodwin House Alexandria and Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads; an innovative continuing care at home program—Goodwin House at Home; and a portfolio of healthcare services and partnerships delivering Home Health, Rehabilitation, Primary Care, Palliative Care and Hospice. GHI also is the management agent for The Lewinsville Retirement Residences, Inc. serving low-income older adults in McLean and Great Falls, Virginia.

GHI also advances its mission through the Goodwin House Foundation, a 501(c)(3) supporting foundation that provides financial support to current and future residents in need and to fund programs dedicated to promoting growth and education of staff as well as overall well-being and vibrant living as we age.

