The Washington Post Names Halfaker and Associates, LLC a 2018 Top Washington-Area Workplace

"Overwhelmingly, employees of the companies honored on The Post's Top Workplaces list not only value their workplace's culture, but they also feel confident in the direction that their companies are going," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "The standouts on this list excel because they focus on engaging their greatest asset: their people."

This is the third consecutive year that Halfaker's incredible culture and employee engagement were recognized by the Washington Post. The Company ranked in the Top 10 Mid-size companies for its unique and engaging company culture centering on core values embodied in Halfaker's vision statement "Continuing to Serve". Halfaker strives to keep employees connected by regularly hosting company events and creating opportunities to give back to the local community.

"It's an honor to be included on the Top Workplaces list for the third year and would not have been possible without our incredible employees," said Halfaker President and CEO, Dawn Halfaker. "Our team members are the heartbeat of the company and I'm humbled by their dedication to serving our clients and community."

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 21 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit www.washingtonpost.com/top-workplaces-2018.

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

