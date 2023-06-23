The Washington Post Names Plus3 IT Systems A 2023 Top Washington-Area Workplace

RESTON, Va., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) has been named one of The Washington Post's 2023 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC . Energage measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's honorees include a wide-range of industries, including government contractors, real estate firms, consulting groups, law firms, and technology companies.

"For the past ten years, the Top Workplaces list has been a credible guide to companies, old and new, in the D.C. region where employees feel valued," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Bronwen Latimer. "As a new generation enters the workforce, the Post is more committed than ever to highlighting the changing landscape of work and how these companies are thriving in it."

Commenting on the award, Plus3 IT Director, Human Resources, Angela Morrell said, "We are grateful for this recognition and even more so for the privilege of working with such talented people that made it possible. Plus3 IT emphasizes authenticity and ingenuity for our synergetic corporate culture."

In its 10th year of recognizing top workplaces in the region, The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 15 to recognize the top-ranked companies of 2023. Plus3 IT was recognized, again, as a Top Workplace at this event, having previously been a Top Workplace recipient two times before. Visit The Washington Post's Top Workplaces 2023 to see the full list of this year's winners and honorees.

Plus3 IT is a privately owned small business, headquartered in Reston, VA. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through the delivery of cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, and cloud enabled data analytics. Plus3 IT has proven and documented success supporting Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), and Federal customers in all things related to cloud.

