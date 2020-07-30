The Washington Post Names Tantus Technologies a 2020 Top Washington-Area Workplace

ARLINGTON, Va., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus) has been named one of The Washington Post's 2020 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.



"Now in its seventh year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies that are leaders in the Washington-area in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "We had a record number of employees participate in the survey this year, making it clear that these organizations have made cultivating an atmosphere of support and respect a priority."

"Tantus is honored to once again be named a Top Workplace for 2020," said CEO Buck Keswani. "It is evident in the way our team has responded during these uncertain times that our company culture is built on strong core values. I am thankful for all the things we are doing to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. We are also very grateful for our team's professionalism in continuing to provide and support the Federal Government with vital services that touch millions of lives across America and around the world. We are thrilled to hear this team is happy to be working at Tantus."

The full list along with additional content will run in print in a special Top Workplaces magazine on October 14 and will be available on The Post's site. The Washington Post will also host an awards ceremony in October to recognize the 200 top-ranked companies.

